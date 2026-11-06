Handful of Oklahoma Starters Upgraded Ahead of Florida Game

The Sooners received some positive news on Thursday’s SEC availability report.

Cornerback Eli Bowen and tight end Rocky Beers were upgraded from questionable to probable, wide receiver Elijah Thomas moved from doubtful to questionable and offensive lineman Jake Maikkula was taken off the report after being listed as probable on Wednesday.

Bowen suffered an injury in the week leading up to the Sooners’ game against Texas on Oct. 10. He has not played since suffering that injury.

Beers, a sixth-year tight end, leads OU with four touchdowns and is second on the team with 446 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter is also probable. Carter is playing his second season at OU after transferring in from McNeese prior to 2025. He has logged only 14 receiving yards in 2026.

In addition to Thomas, defensive back Peyton Bowen and defensive end Kenny Ozowalu are listed as questionable.

Thomas suffered an injury in the second quarter of OU’s 21-13 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17. He has caught five passes for 49 yards this year.

Peyton Bowen got nicked up late against Mississippi State on Oct. 24, and he was on the injury report leading up to last week’s game against South Carolina. Bowen, however, played against the Gamecocks.

Ozowalu transferred to Oklahoma from UTSA before the season. He has appeared in all eight of the Sooners’ games this year.

Offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis is the only OU player who still holds a questionable designation into the weekend. Pierre-Louis has missed four games in a row. The junior offensive guard is a captain and started in each of OU’s first four games.

Maikkula, now off the report, missed the South Carolina game after suffering an injury in the third quarter against Mississippi State. He is playing his fifth college football season and his second with the Sooners.

Prior to Thursday’s report, eight Sooners had already been ruled out: offensive linemen Ryan Fodje and Fred Hinton, defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Jacobe Johnson, tight end Trynae Washington, linebackers Cole Sullivan and Taylor Heim and wide receiver Trell Harris.

Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Gators will begin at 6:45 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, DB; Ryan Fodje, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Jacobe Johnson, DB; Cole Sullivan, LB; Trynae Washington, TE

Doubtful: Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL.

Questionable: Elijah Thomas, WR; Peyton Bowen, DB; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

Probable: Jer'Michael Carter, WR; Eli Bowen, DB; Rocky Beers, TE.

FLORIDA

Out: Evan Chieca, TE; Jeramiah McCloud, DL; Jaden Robinson, LB; Emeka Ugorji, OL.

Doubtful: Vernell Brown III, WR.

Questionable: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL; Bailey Stockton, WR.

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