Oklahoma’s Defense Preparing for Florida’s ‘Excellent’ Quarterback Play

NORMAN — Florida’s quarterback play has been up and down in 2026, but the highs have been very high.

Per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, sophomore Tramell Jones Jr. is expected to start against Oklahoma on Saturday, when the Gators host the Sooners. Jones and Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo have split the reps behind center this year for Florida.

Ahead of the Sooners' game in Gainesville on Saturday, OU coach Brent Venables praised both Jones and Philo at his press conference on Tuesday.

“They’re both very good players,” Venables said. “Both can run, both are excellent throwers, they put the quarterback on the move, do a ton of pocket movement, they both throw the ball really, really well.”

Philo began the year as Florida’s starter. He led the Gators to a 4-0 start before they suffered a lopsided defeat against Missouri on Oct. 3.

The transfer signal caller then suffered an injury in Florida’s loss to South Carolina, and Jones relieved him. Jones started in place of the injured Philo the next week against Texas and led Florida to an upset road win over the No. 7 Longhorns. He completed 22 of his 35 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 41 yards.

The Gators had a bye week after the Texas game, and Philo got healthy enough to start against No. 3 Georgia. He attempted only seven passes and threw two interceptions, leading Florida to pull him in favor of Jones. Jones finished the 27-8 loss with 172 passing yards, an interception and a rushing touchdown.

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“They had a couple turnovers early in the game against Georgia and then Tramell came in,” Venables said. “Tramell was the starting quarterback when they beat Texas a few weeks ago — a really talented Texas football team and defense.”

While Jones is expected to get the starting nod, it wouldn’t be surprising if Philo sees action against the Sooners. He has more experience and logged standout performances in the Gators’ wins over Ole Miss and Auburn.

“Philo's had more experience in the system coming with (offensive coordinator) Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech,” Venables said.

Neither of Florida’s quarterbacks are perfect, and turnovers can get both of them into trouble. But Jones and Philo haven’t been forced to play “hero ball” too often, thanks to the Gators’ explosive running game.

Running back Jadan Baugh leads the SEC with 13 rushing touchdowns. He is also third in the conference in yards per game with 100.1.

Faulkner, who spent three seasons as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator before coming to Florida, has revolutionized the Gators’ offense. And according to Venables, the Sooners will have their hands full.

“They've had great balance with what they're doing on offense,” Venables said. “Their ability to run the ball really opened up some opportunities to throw the ball down the field. They've got excellent players to get the ball to at receiver, tight end, running back, etc., etc.”