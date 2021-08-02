Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Texas A&M

After a decade hiatus, the Sooners and the Aggies will again share the field in the same conference.

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Texas A&M.

Nickname: Aggies

Location: College Station, Texas

Stadium: Kyle Field (102,733)

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher

Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1919, 1927, 1939)

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Counting their game day traditions

Football Royalty: Yale Lary, Miles Garrett, Von Miller, Mike Evans

Famous Alumni: Johnny Manziel, DeAndre Jordan, Rick Perry,

Of Note: Texas A&M and Oklahoma have a bit of shared history, dating back to their meeting in 2003. After the Aggies upset the top-ranked Sooners the year before in College Station, the two squads met for a game that would live on in Big 12 history. The Sooners didn’t waste any time, and immediately began laying it on the visiting Aggies. Jason White tossed five first half touchdowns, putting OU up 49-0 headed into the halftime break. In the third quarter, Paul Thompson took the reins of the offense and Oklahoma didn’t relent. The Sooners tacked on another four touchdowns in the third quarter, pushing the lead out to 77-0 before resorting to drastic measures to stop scoring. At one point during the fourth quarter, the OU offensive line continually hit the deck after the snap to ensure the offense began to stall. OU racked up 636 yards of offense in the win (remember, this was 2003), and posted the mark for the largest margin of victory in Big 12 play in conference history in a game that will live forever in the minds of both Oklahoma and Texas A&M fans alike.

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads the series 19-12

Last Meeting: 2013 Cotton Bowl — Texas A&M won 41-13

