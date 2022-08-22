Hooters Signs Six Oklahoma Offensive Lineman to NIL Deal

Six Oklahoma offensive lineman have signed a new Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Hooters, the famous national restaurant chain, announced the signing of 51 offensive lineman from schools across the country on Monday.

Tyler Guyton, Anton Harrison, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym, Chris Murray and Wanya Morris signed the deal together which will include appearances both at physical Hooters locations as well as social media marketing campaigns.

The Sooners were one of 10 teams represented alongside Miami, South Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, LSU and Florida Atlantic.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

Hooters intentionally targeted entire groups of offensive lineman instead of just cherrypicking a player or two from even more schools across the country, the company said in the release

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar also signed the deal with Hooters, as he is now with Missouri.

