Skip to main content

Hooters Signs Six Oklahoma Offensive Lineman to NIL Deal

The OU offensive line was targeted by Hooters for the lucrative NIL opportunity.

Six Oklahoma offensive lineman have signed a new Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Hooters, the famous national restaurant chain, announced the signing of 51 offensive lineman from schools across the country on Monday.

Tyler Guyton, Anton Harrison, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym, Chris Murray and Wanya Morris signed the deal together which will include appearances both at physical Hooters locations as well as social media marketing campaigns.

The Sooners were one of 10 teams represented alongside Miami, South Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, LSU and Florida Atlantic.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hooters intentionally targeted entire groups of offensive lineman instead of just cherrypicking a player or two from even more schools across the country, the company said in the release

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar also signed the deal with Hooters, as he is now with Missouri. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Jalon Daniels
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Meet the Kansas Jayhawks

By Ross Lovelace
Dillon Gabriel - OK portrait
Football

Why Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel is Focused on the Present: 'I'm Just So Thankful I'm Here'

By John E. Hoover
Reggie Grimes
Football

Brent Venables Pushing Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs to Another Level at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman
Bijan Robinson
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Texas Longhorns

By Ross Lovelace
Spring Game-Brynden Walker
Football

Oklahoma DL Brynden Walker Announces Retirement From Football

By Josh Callaway
Eric Gray - WCU
Football

Analysis: History Reveals What Oklahoma's Brent Venables Might Do on Kick Returns

By John E. Hoover
FB - Zach Schmit, Western Carolina
Football

Oklahoma's Kicker Battle Still Raging on Through Fall Camp

By Ryan Chapman
USATSI_17565404
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the TCU Horned Frogs

By Ross Lovelace