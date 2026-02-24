Blue-Chip Offensive Line Prospect Plans Official Visit to Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s offensive line is already set up well for future success, and the Sooners will have another chance to impress a highly regarded lineman prospect.

Brian Swanson, a consensus 4-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2027, will take an official visit to Norman from May 29-31, per a post from his X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to 247Sports, Swanson is the No. 99 overall player and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2027 class. All major recruiting services rank Swanson as a top-300 prospect.

Listed at 6-5 and 295 pounds, Swanson competed at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. That game is reserved for the nation’s best high school junior and senior football players.

A native of South Oak Cliff, TX — located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — Swanson holds offers from several of the major programs in the Lone Star State: Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Baylor and Texas Tech.

Swanson attended Texas’ junior day on Jan. 17, and he attended a camp in Austin last summer before earning an offer from the Longhorns.

South Oak Cliff OL Brian Swanson in Austin for a #Hookem junior day. pic.twitter.com/SGeR5DkcJV — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 17, 2026

The offensive tackle prospect also attended a camp at Texas A&M and took an unofficial visit to College Station during the fall.

Oklahoma offered Swanson in June 2024, and he attended the Sooners’ game against Tennessee that season.

OU’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports. The Sooners have earned commitments from 13 players in the recruiting cycle, and the outlet grades seven of those pledges as 4-star recruits or better.

Read More Oklahoma Recruiting

Oklahoma to Host Highly Touted Wide Receiver Prospect for Visit, per Report

Oklahoma Well Represented in Updated Rivals 300 Recruiting Rankings

Several Oklahoma Commits, Priority Targets Set Dates for Official Visits

Rivals released its latest Rivals 300 rankings on Monday, and seven of Oklahoma’s 13 commitments were included.

So far, the Sooners have earned commitments from three Class of 2027 offensive linemen: Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny and Luke Wilson.

Hackett is rated as a 5-star prospect by Rivals and a 4-star by other outlets. Penny is a consensus 4-star recruit, while Wilson is a 3-star.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.