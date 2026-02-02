Class of 2027 Quarterback Sets Date for Oklahoma Visit

Oklahoma is still without a quarterback commit for the 2027 recruiting cycle, but the Sooners have their eye on one.

OU will host Alabama-based quarterback Jamison Roberts for a visit on March 7, per a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Roberts is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 370 overall player and the No. 25 quarterback in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports.

As a junior at Saraland High School in 2025, Roberts completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns. He led the school to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the Alabama 6A championship game.

He spent his sophomore season backing up then-Texas signee KJ Lacey. Roberts started two and appeared in seven games that year, throwing for 492 yards and eight touchdowns.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins raved about Roberts in his assessment of the quarterback.

“Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs,” Ivins said in his evaluation. “Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle. Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t.”

Roberts has also earned offers from SEC foes Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Other Power Four programs that have offered him include Baylor, Duke, Northwestern and Syracuse.

Roberts is one of five quarterbacks that OU has offered from the Class of 2027, along with Peyton Houston, Trae Taylor, Greydon Howell and Jonathan Moore. Houston and Taylor have committed to LSU and Nebraska, respectively, while Howell and Moore are uncommitted.

OU signed Bowe Bentley, a consensus 4-star prospect from Celina, TX, as its only quarterback from the Class of 2026. The Sooners picked up Utah native Jett Niu from the prior class.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is currently ranked No. 1 nationally, per 247Sports. The Sooners have earned verbal commitments from 13 players in the class, seven of which are graded as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting network.

The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. OU won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket in the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 6.