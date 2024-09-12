How an Alamo Bowl Loss Fueled Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton's Offseason Improvement
NORMAN — In his first two years at Oklahoma, former 4-star recruit Gracen Halton couldn't find his way onto the field consistently.
As a true freshman, the San Diego, CA, product played 74 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, followed by 91 snaps on defense as a sophomore. Halton looked solid during his time on the field, but never was able to perform well enough in practice to earn a significant spot in the Sooners' rotation.
As a junior, however, Halton has taken a huge step forward and become one of OU's most productive defensive lineman, notching 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one safety in the first two games of Oklahoma's 2024 campaign.
Halton racked up two tackles for loss and one sack against the Cougars in Week 2, resulting in the junior earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors just a few months after being relegated to the bench against Arizona.
Aside from his obvious improvement on the stat sheet, Brent Venables also highlighted the work Halton has put into improving his play behind the scenes.
"We had several guys on defense talk yesterday about their growth and development," Venables said on Tuesday. "Whether it’s Gracen Halton, who a year ago didn’t even get in the game, wasn’t good enough to get in the game and now he’s the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. ... Keep your head down. Don’t get distracted. Make it about the basics. Got to get better. Got to gain confidence. You only gain confidence through executing the right way at practice, doing the fundamentals and the basics really well over and over and over. And that’s got to be your foundation. So ,we’ve got to be good teachers, and we’ve got to have a great plan as far as the development piece during the course of the week"
According to Halton, his turning point was the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl, where Oklahoma held a two-score advantage over Arizona before ultimately surrendering the lead and falling to the WIldcats in Jackson Arnold's first career start.
Halton didn't see the field against Arizona, saying that the hurt he felt from not being able to contribute fueled his offseason improvement.
"Last year, the bowl game versus Arizona. I was sick that game," Halton said on Monday. "I watched the whole game. It really hurt, and I just know I can help the team while I’m not doing it. Looking at the things I’m doing wrong, fixing my mistakes and getting right. It’s all paying off. ... Yeah that bowl game. Getting right in January with (strength coach Jerry Schmidt), that’s where it all turned."
After what was reportedly a remarkable offseason from Halton, the 6-foot-2 defensive lineman has developed into one of the Sooners' best players on the interior.
MORE: Why 'G-Baby' Gracen Halton's Oklahoma Coaches, Teammates are Happy but Not Surprised by His Sudden Success
Just one year after not being able to get on the field consistently, Halton is earning regular snaps at the top of a rotation that is significantly deeper and more talented than last year's group. Halton's transformation has been part of a near complete overhaul at the defensive tackle position for the Sooners.
After Da'Jon Terry, Jacob Lacey and Isaiah Coe played most of Oklahoma's downs on the interior last season, Todd Bates and company brought in 5-star prospect David Stone, lauded TCU transfer Damonic Williams and former IMG Academy (FL) standout Jayden Jackson.
While Williams, Jackson, Terry and Stone have all played significant roles in the Sooners' rotation up front this year, Halton has stolen the show for OU through the first two games of the season. In a combined 53 snaps against Temple and Houston, Halton has recorded an 86.9 defensive grade from PFF.
As a whole, the defensive tackle group has played very well for the Sooners in 2024, with each of the aforementioned players serving as a solid contributor so far.
"(Brent Venables), he’s a great defensive guy. So we already expected that the defense would be where it’s at now," Halton said. "There’s a lot of places to get better at. ... We embrace all the moments. You’ve got to. You can grow and get better at things. I’ve definitely been embracing it and coming to work and getting better."
Halton's lightning quick first step, impressive strength and great hand useage make the junior d-lineman one of the Sooners' best pass rushers regardless of position, especially in obvious passing situations.
Oklahoma will need another strong performance from Halton in Week 3 when Tulane comes to Norman, as Green Wave will be the toughest team Venables and company has faced so far this season. While OU should be able to handle a tough American Athletic Conference squad, the Sooners' offense underperformed against Houston while Jon Sumrall's team scored 27 points and nearly pushed Kansas State to overtime.
"The quarterback, this is his first year as a starter, a redshirt freshman who is surrounded by four returning starters up front," Venables said. "They have a really good offensive line, experienced, tough physical."
The Oklahoma defensive front will also be a new challenge for Tulane, however, as the Green Wave has yet to face a d-line as ferocious as Bates' group. If Halton and company can continue to wreak havoc on the interior, OU should be able to handle a first-year signal caller at home.