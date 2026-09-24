How Ben Arbuckle Plans to Keep Oklahoma's Offense Confident Despite Recent Struggles

NORMAN — Now is not the time for a crisis of confidence.

Oklahoma’s offense is reeling off a pair of disappointing outings, but the Sooners can’t afford to play uncertain now.

OU travels to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday to face off against a defense ranked seventh in total defense, 24th in sacks per game, 28th in first downs allowed per game, third in rushing defense and 30th in passing defense.

The Bulldogs aren’t perfect — Georgia ranks 70th in third down defense and 110th in red zone defense — but to have success, Oklahoma will have to play fast and free.

The Sooners are undoubtedly working to make improvements, but offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has to find ways to infuse his unit with confidence despite the struggles.

“You put your personnel and positions to do things that they're really good at,” he said on Tuesday. “You play to their strengths so they can play confident, they can play fast.”

That goes for a starter like quarterback John Mateer, who has been uneven in his third season as a starter with Arbuckle, or for the less experienced members of OU’s offense.

The main failings have come up front due to poor offensive line play.

Starting left tackle Michael Fasusi was ruled out of the contest on the week’s first SEC availability report Wednesday night, which leaves sophomore Ryan Fodje to again start in his place.

The good news was that freshman Noah Best was not listed on the report, so he is good to return to the starting lineup. Heath Ozaeta played well in Best’s absence against New Mexico, which could lead to Eddy Pierre-Louis moving out of the starting lineup.

Regardless, Arbuckle is working to ensure that whoever takes the field will be ready to roll.

“You (have to) give them great looks from the scout team on defense, so they see the looks and they're confident whenever they go out there and play,” Arbuckle said.

Tight end Rocky Beers believes there is more to come from the entire team, as they’ve yet to play four complete quarters as a team, and Arbuckle is hoping to get his offense back on track in Athens.

“Ultimately, it comes down to putting those guys in positions to do what they do really, really well, and that builds confidence, and that builds a certain level of speed that you play at,” Arbuckle said. “And so that's how you do that.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.