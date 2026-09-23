Rocky Beers Doesn’t Believe OU Has 'Played Four Quarters of Football' Yet

NORMAN — Rocky Beers has emerged as one of the few bright spots on an offense that is currently stuck in the mud.

They can’t run the ball, and they can’t consistently throw it. But they have had some success on explosive plays — and Beers has had a big hand in that, recording 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

This inconsistency has led to questions about what this offense is supposed to look like in an ideal situation. All offseason, Oklahoma preached an emphasis on improving the run game in order to help John Mateer. Three games in, Beers agrees that the identity has yet to reveal itself.

"I think we have yet to see us play four quarters of OU football, both offense, defense and special teams. So I don't think we've really realized what we can play up to yet," he said on Monday.

Given that nobody plays perfectly and that OU’s No. 2-rated defense in ESPN’s SP+ metric is held to a high standard, Beers’ sentiment is more applicable to the offense (No. 48 per SP+).

Of course, the offense didn't just decide to be woefully average and to struggle to do simple things consistently. There's a reality at play here.

OU has been without Michael Fasusi since the season opener, which forced Ryan Fodje to slide over to left tackle against Michigan (his return to action after missing a few weeks due to injury) while Jake Maikkula also returned following an injury of his own.

The offensive line, which was thought to be a strength heading into 2026, has not been healthy to start that year. Even when players have returned, they have either shown rust due to missed time or in the case of Fodje, are playing out of position. That has had a negative effect on the rest of the offense.

"It's going to take all of us just simply doing our jobs," Beers said. "Us just getting out of our own way and everybody executing their job and no more or no less."

While Mateer has dealt with fair criticism for his play over the last two weeks, the whole offense was never supposed to be on his shoulders, nor should it continue to be. In order for Oklahoma to course-correct on offense, it will be because the potential return of Fasusi has a positive trickle-down effect on the rest of the offense.

Fasusi's return could slide Fodje back to right guard, his preferred position. That helps the offensive line as a whole, which should help the struggling running game and, in turn, help relieve Mateer of any unneeded pressure.

That's going to be difficult considering OU is staring at dates with the No. 2 and No. 1-ranked teams over the next three weeks. Regardless, Beers knows the best path forward is to instill confidence in their quarterback by doing their jobs at a high level.

"Our job is to get as much separation as we can and just make our presence known and just be easily available for (Mateer)," he said. "Whenever he can throw us the ball we'll be there and try to do our jobs for him. Make it easy on him."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.