How Da'Jon Terry Has Helped the 'Transformation' of Oklahoma's Defensive Line
NORMAN — After an eventful journey as a college football player, Oklahoma defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry has found a spot in the Sooners' defensive line rotation.
After transferring to Norman last summer, Terry played a role on OU's defense in 2023, but has firmly established himself as a key piece of the team's defensive tackle group in 2024.
Against Tulane, the Meridian, MS, product had one of the best games of his Oklahoma career, notching four tackles and regularly getting into the backfield. Terry dominated the Green Wave's offensive line, earning praise from former OU players, and even his coach.
"He had his best game. Think I might have mentioned it, he had a high hamstring issue, might have been 10 days, two weeks in fall camp, end of summer," Brent Venables said on Tuesday. "That affects a big man that is 330 pounds or so. He’s playing really good right now. He’s playing quick as much as he’s holding the point. Being a good knock back point of attack guy.
"He’s in a different spot than where he was a year ago at this time with his knowledge and his fundamentals and his technique and his ability to play to his strengths, which is power and his size. And then he’s been a really good leader. He’s got a fantastic attitude. Loves to work. That select group of guys has really transformed, and he’s been a big part of that transformation there. But really proud of his work and where he’s at right now. Love how he’s playing.”
Terry's success has helped turn the Sooners' defensive front into one of the best in the nation.
Alongside the 6-foot-3, 330-pound d-tackle, Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams, Ethan Downs, Trace Ford and R Mason Thomas have all played well this season, giving opposing quarterbacks almost no time in the pocket and stopping the run effectively.
Oklahoma is allowing just 2.2 yards per carry this season and has yet to allow a rushing touchdown in three games. Additionally, OU has already notched six forced fumbles and nine sacks to start the season.
This weekend, however, Terry the Sooners' defensive line will need one of their best performances to help Oklahoma take down No. 6 Tennessee. Led by former 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and talented running back Dylan Sampson, the Volunteers will offer a much more difficult challenge than any team the Sooners' defense has faced this year.
Tennessee has racked up more 65 points and 700 yards of offense in two of its first three games, notching a season-low 51 points and 460 yards against then-No. 24 North Carolina State.
"As you all know they’re the best offense in the nation right now," Terry said on Monday. "They’re very good, so we’ve just got to be locked in our details and come out ready to compete on Saturday. ... We break it down every week. Defend the standard. We’re going to give everybody our best and we know everybody’s going to give us their best.”
Oklahoma's Week 3 showdown with the Volunteers is set to be a historic matchup. The Sooners will play their first-ever SEC contest on Saturday with ESPN's College Gameday making its first trip to Norman in four years for a thrilling game between two squads who's last matchup exceeded expectations.
For Terry, the contest has even more significance, as the massive d-lineman transferred from Tennessee to Norman after spending two seasons in Knoxville. Terry's college career began with a two-year stint at Kansas before leaving to join the Volunteers' roster.
At Tennessee, Terry played under Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel, who holds a significant place in OU's history as a player and a coach. Heupel was the starting quarterback on the Sooners' last national championship team and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up the same season.
Heupel returned to OU as a graduate assistant in 2004 before serving as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops from 2006-2014. Following Huepel's departure from Norman, Stoops hired Lincoln Riley to be the team's offensive coordinator.
"Josh Heupel, he’s a player’s coach so it was amazing to have Coach Heupel as a coach there at Tennessee," Terry said. "It’s (going to be) amazing to see some of my teammates and some of my brothers on the defensive line that I played with."
This isn't the first reunion for Terry, however, as the former Kansas standout took on the Jayhawks last season when the Sooners travelled to Lawrence, KS.
Terry said he isn't expecting this weekend to feel any different than when he faced Kansas in 2023, but Oklahoma will certainly be hoping for a different result when the Volunteers come to town on Saturday, Sept, 21, for OU's first SEC contest.