How to Watch Oklahoma’s Players in the 2026 Senior Bowl

Gracen Halton, Owen Heinecke and Jaydn Ott will play one more game before jumping to the professional ranks.

Those three, who played at Oklahoma in 2025, will compete in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, on Saturday, Jan. 31. The annual postseason all-star game is reserved for outgoing senior college football players looking to impress NFL scouts and executives.

Halton is Oklahoma’s highest-ranked prospect who will compete at the Senior Bowl.

A defensive tackle, Halton spent all four years of his college career at OU. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, ending that campaign with 30 tackles, 16 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Halton’s senior season was arguably better, as he registered 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

How to Watch the 2026 Senior Bowl

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)

Date: Jan. 31

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Halton is ranked the No. 115 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He is listed at 6-2 and 292 pounds, and he posted an 84.7 PFF defensive grade in 2025.

Heinecke’s breakout came in 2025.

The linebacker finished the season with 74 tackles, 34 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks and a forced fumble. Coming into the season, Heinecke had never started a game and had only logged 11 tackles as a college football player.

Heinecke began his college career at Ohio State as a lacrosse player, and he played three games for the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring to OU and walking onto the football team. Because of his brief lacrosse stint at OSU and his three full seasons on OU’s football team, Heinecke has technically exhausted all of his eligibility.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke attempts to tackle Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Heinecke petitioned to the NCAA in December with hopes of being granted one more year of eligibility. OU general manager Jim Nagy revealed on Thursday that Heinecke’s petition was denied and that he would be appealing the decision.

Assuming his appeal is also denied, Heinecke will hope to hear his name called at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25. He is ranked No. 204 player on PFF’s Big Board.

Ott spent only one season in Norman — and his contributions were minimal.

The running back, who came to OU after three strong seasons at Cal, finished the 2025 season with only 68 yards on 21 carries. He posted Oklahoma’s third-worst PFF offensive grade (53.1) and appeared on only 69 offensive snaps. Ott’s pass-blocking grade of 23.9 was particularly dreadful.

At Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice, though, Ott showed his full capabilities as an athlete and a run blocker.

Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott with an absolute killer block at the end of Day 2 American practice at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/anxRyI6cLz — Faraz Siddiqi (@farazsiddiqi) January 29, 2026

Despite not producing at OU, Ott clearly has the physical tools to be an NFL running back. Listed at 5-11 and 208 pounds, Ott is a bigger running back who is ranked No. 170 overall on PFF’s Big Board.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas and linebacker Kendal Daniels both received and initially accepted invitations to compete at the Senior Bowl, but neither of them are listed on the final rosters for the game. Thomas missed Oklahoma’s last three regular-season games after suffering a hamstring injury against Tennessee, while Daniels played in all 13 of OU’s contests.

Other major SEC players who will compete in Mobile on Saturday include Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton, Missouri edge rusher Zion Young and Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe.