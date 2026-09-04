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Live Updates From No. 10 Oklahoma's Opener Against UTEP

The 2026 season has finally arrived in Norman as the Sooners battle the Miners for the sixth time ever.
Ryan Chapman|
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer warms up before a game at Gaylord Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer warms up before a game at Gaylord Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Friday’s matchup between No. 10 Oklahoma and the UTEP Miners. Just keep your browser open and refresh often. 

76 minutes until kickoff

Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Danny Saili will wear jersey no. 55 this year. He was granted a TRO yesterday, which will allow him to play for the Sooners until there is a hearing on the injunction. 

Boise State defensive tackle Braxton Fely is not listed on the roster on the flip card that is distributed to media members in the press box, but that roster is not an official roster. 

— Chapman 

90 minutes until kickoff

There’s no doubt about it; it’s a scorcher today in Norman. Hopefully the sun will descend further behind the press box by kickoff to give the fans gathered here today some reprieve. 

Aesthetics are a bit different today, as white goalposts are back at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It’s a sharp look that is back for 2026.

— Chapman 

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Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

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