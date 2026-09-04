Live Updates From No. 10 Oklahoma's Opener Against UTEP

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Friday’s matchup between No. 10 Oklahoma and the UTEP Miners. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

76 minutes until kickoff

Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Danny Saili will wear jersey no. 55 this year. He was granted a TRO yesterday, which will allow him to play for the Sooners until there is a hearing on the injunction.

Boise State defensive tackle Braxton Fely is not listed on the roster on the flip card that is distributed to media members in the press box, but that roster is not an official roster.

— Chapman

90 minutes until kickoff

There’s no doubt about it; it’s a scorcher today in Norman. Hopefully the sun will descend further behind the press box by kickoff to give the fans gathered here today some reprieve.

Aesthetics are a bit different today, as white goalposts are back at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It’s a sharp look that is back for 2026.

— Chapman

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