Oklahoma handled its business in Week 1, doing its part to make this week’s non-conference battle special, but the same can’t be said for Michigan.

The Wolverines started the Kyle Wittingham era out in controversial fashion, barely beating Western Michigan on a Hail Mary that probably shouldn’t have happened.

Regardless, the blue bloods technically enter the week unbeaten to set up the Sooners’ first-ever trip to The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Here’s how to watch the game.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Location: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Channel: FOX

FOX TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees

Last Time Out

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches for a touchdown against Western Michigan to win the game 13-12 as time expires. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines’ escape on Saturday night was the talk of college football’s opening weekend.

Bryce Underwood launched the ball 47 yards to JJ Buchanan, who made a phenomenal catch as time expired, to rob Western Michigan of an historic upset victory.

Thankfully for the Sooners, SEC officials will handle things on Saturday afternoon.

Though they somehow escaped with a win, the Wolverines won’t feel great about the performance.

The defense didn’t allow a touchdown, but Michigan was only able to scrape together 276 total yards while turning the ball over three times.

Underwood threw a pick and lost a fumble in his 2026 debut, which was exactly the opposite of what the Wolverines wanted to see out of their young quarterback.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, overcame a handful of sloppy moments on defense to shut out UTEP 51-0 in the Sooners’ opener.

John Mateer was efficient and got out of the game quickly, though offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle did show off some offensive wrinkles, which included greater tight end usage and Mateer operating from under center.

Who to Know for the Wolverines

Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols celebrates a sack against Western Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood underwhelmed, but perhaps more concerning was Michigan’s rushing attack. Running back Jordan Marshall rushed only 11 times for 44 yards to pair with Underwood’s 47 rushing yards.

Buchanan did haul in six passes for 126 yards, as he is the Wolverines’ biggest threat on offense.

The defense was led by edge rusher Dom Nichols, who finished with nine total tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss against Western Michigan.

Nichols returned alongside Saturday’s leading tackler, Troy Bowles, to form the experienced spine of the defense, with defensive back Jyaire Hill also back on the backend.

2025 Rewind

Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton hunts down Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners took down Michigan 24-13 in Week 2 a year ago. Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards, one score and one pick, while also adding two scores on the ground and 74 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Deion Burks led the team with seven catches for 101 yards and a score, and Jaren Kanak hauled in five receptions for 69 yards while Isaiah Sategna had four catches for 44 yards.

The defense held Underwood to 9-of-24 passing for 142 yards, and running back Justice Haynes, who transferred to Georgia Tech, rushed 19 times for 125 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run.

Owen Heinecke led OU with seven total tackles, and Kendal Daniels ended with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Series History

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer sends a receiver into motion against UTEP. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma leads the all-time series between the pair of blue-bloods 2-0.

Before last year’s matchup in Norman, the only other meeting between the Sooners and the Wolverines came on Jan. 1, 1976, in the Orange Bowl. OU won the meeting 14-6.

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