How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against No. 4 Alabama?
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.
John Hoover
Oklahoma flipping a switch and soundly beating an Alabama team that had begun to show a few cracks last year felt, in the moment, shocking. Maybe that was more on our perception of the 2024 Sooners as a vastly underachieving team that never really had strong leadership — from the top down. This OU squad feels different. These Sooners have great leaders, starting with what seems to be a more centered Brent Venables, a more complete coaching staff, and a bunch of older, experienced players. That gives Oklahoma a chance. But now add to that equation the fact that this Alabama squad is much better equipped than last year’s, Tide coach Kalen DeBoer seems much more in his element, and the game is in Tuscaloosa. The Sooners ejected Alabama from the playoff picture last year in Norman. The Crimson Tide returns the favor this year in T-Town (although if the Sooners win their last two, a 9-3 OU is probably still in the discussion).
Final Score: Alabama 30, Oklahoma 27
Ryan Chapman
This seems like a bad spot for Alabama. The Crimson Tide have impressed since dropping the season-opener to Florida State, ripping off eight-straight wins. Last week, Alabama dispatched of LSU in an always-emotional contest, though the Crimson Tide left plenty on the table. This week, Oklahoma actually matches up pretty well. The Sooners will be able to find success on the ground between running back Xavier Robinson and quarterback John Mateer. On the other side, OU should be able to handle the Alabama ground game, though Kalen DeBoer’s team is more than comfortable putting a heavy workload on Ty Simpson’s shoulders. Oklahoma got an extra week to prepare for the Crimson Tide, and smart money is on another close SEC contest. OU kicker Tate Sandell proved he could be the difference on the road in the Southeastern Conference, and the Sooners have a decided advantage in the kicking game — something that will prove to be the difference.
Final Score: Oklahoma 27, Alabama 24
Carson Field
Alabama’s dismal performance against Florida State in Week 1 seems like a one-off, at this point. The Crimson Tide have been one of college football’s premier teams since then. Alabama has collected conference wins against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and LSU since then. Ty Simpson is a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, and the Crimson Tide’s defense hasn’t allowed 30 points in a game since their 31-17 season-opening loss to the Seminoles. OU is 3-0 in true road games in 2025, collecting wins against Temple, South Carolina and Tennessee. Alabama is a far more complete team than any of those three squads, and the Crimson Tide faithful will be out in full force on Saturday after OU’s 24-3 win in Norman last year. The Sooners will be able to stay within reach until the fourth quarter, when the Crimson Tide score a late touchdown to ice the game.
Final score: Alabama 27, Oklahoma 13
Ryan Aber
There is certainly a path for Oklahoma to win this game — generate plenty of pressure on Ty Simpson, force turnovers, avoid turnovers themselves, limit big plays, win the special-teams battle. But going on the road to take on the Crimson Tide is a tall task. A lot has to fall in place for the Sooners to pull off a second consecutive upset over Alabama — and also give themselves a much better chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide's paths to victory are much wider. Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard make up one of the most productive wide receiver tandems in college football, Simpson has been excellent and the Crimson Tide do a great job of forcing turnovers and avoiding them. It proves to be just a little bit too much in this one, as Alabama all but solidifies its place in the playoff while denting — but not ending — the Sooners' hopes.
Final score: Alabama 20, Oklahoma 17
Brady Trantham
Despite the explosiveness Alabama possesses, it’s a flawed team. Yes, so is Oklahoma, but the Sooners have had more success playing within their flaws — or perhaps in spite of them. In their two losses, turnovers were the exclamation point of sloppy overall play. But OU was still in both games in the fourth quarter. The Tide have enjoyed relatively clean play since their opening day loss. Alabama has played three top 25 SP+ defenses — Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina. The Tide struggled mightily in each game and was aided by self-inflicted mistakes by their opponents. Oklahoma has the best defense they've seen, plus you have to like OU's spot the week after Alabama's emotional win over rival LSU.
Final score: Oklahoma 31, Alabama 24