How Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory Can Build on Tough Game vs. Auburn
NORMAN — For the first time of his college career, Courtland Guillory looked like a true freshman against Auburn.
In the No. 5-ranked Sooners’ 24-17 win over the Tigers, the standout first-year cornerback was tasked with covering star wide receiver Cam Coleman.
A 6-3, 201-pound sophomore wideout, Coleman caught three passes for 88 yards and touchdowns. Those numbers could have been even flashier, but Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold missed him on a couple of throws down the field.
Guillory finished the game with season-lows in Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive, run defense and coverage grades.
But according to senior cornerback Gentry Williams, Guillory hasn’t dwelled on his performance in the week and a half since.
“He took that to the chin better than most freshmen would,” Williams said. “Courtland is a dog.”
It’s evident that Guillory belongs as a defensive back in the SEC.
He was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports and Rivals, and chose OU over offers from major programs like Texas and Texas A&M. Guillory played exceptionally in the Sooners’ first ranked-on-ranked matchup of the year, logging a 77.7 coverage grade against Michigan.
The Auburn game was Guillory’s first real adversity at the college level. But Sooners coach Brent Venables believes that it will benefit him in the long run.
“All the great ones will have a day that, man, you’d like to have back, you just want to go somewhere and hide,” Venables said after the Auburn game. “It’s not all on him, but this will help him. He’s a really tough kid.”
Venables also noted how Guillory settled into the game and played better coverage in the second half, even if he didn’t have any pass deflections or interceptions to show for it.
“He was in a great position, doing the things we needed to do that don’t show up on the stat sheet as well,” Venables said. “He’ll be alright.”
Williams re-affirmed his belief in Guillory, saying he’s “not worried about Courtland.” The senior defensive back said that Guillory’s daily repetitions against Deion Burks and other OU receivers will allow his growth to continue.
“Every day, we’re just getting better,” Williams said.
Coleman is far from the last star receiver that Guillory will face.
The SEC is loaded with quality wideout talent. Standout wide receivers that Guillory and the Sooners will face during their last seven conference games include Alabama’s Ryan Williams, Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II, Texas’ Ryan Wingo and Missouri’s Kevin Coleman Jr.
But based on the resolve that Guillory has shown since the Auburn game, Williams believes that the freshman cornerback will be ready.
“Going up against that type of talent, that’s why you come to OU,” Williams said. “You play in the SEC to play against those types of receivers. I think he understands he’s a good player and when you go against great players like we did against Auburn, the small things will matter if you’re not detailed enough.”