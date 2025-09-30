All Sooners

Brent Venables Learned a Valuable Lesson During Oklahoma's Bye Week

The Sooners' head coach was able to watch contests around college football and take notes on OU's opponents with Oklahoma idle this past weekend.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches his team warm up.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches his team warm up. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Brent Venables spent his off weekend like many college football fans across the country. 

His No. 5-ranked Sooners sat idle after racking up four wins to start the year, so he enjoyed the weekend’s fantastic lineup of games. 

“Got a chance to watch a bunch of football,” Venables said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, “And certainly in our conference, there were four games that came down to the last drive of the game.”

The results across the SEC and top 25 weren’t a shock to Venables, but the weekend’s games reinforced the message he’s preached to his team throughout the young 2025 season. 

“Being a one-possession league and being a one-possession league, it was just affirmation,” he said. “The smallest things always had the biggest consequences and everything matters. Those plays in the first quarter are gonna make a difference in the fourth quarter, situational football, physicality, execution, things of that nature.

“… Whether it was Oregon and Penn State, a Top-10 matchup that comes down to overtime, comes down to the last drive of the game, last play of the game… But it was just affirmation for us if we’re willing to continue to put the work in, stay hungry, driven, ambitious, keep our head down, don’t get distracted, that then we can play with anybody in the country, not a team that we can’t beat. 

“I said this, too. There’s also not a team that’s not capable of beating us if we don’t show up to do what winning requires.”

Read More Oklahoma Football

Notching wins over No. 20 Michigan and Auburn means the Sooners enter October with every goal still on the table. 

Oklahoma’s schedule is incredibly difficult. Contests against No. 9 Texas, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 10 Alabama, No. 19 Missouri and No. 13 LSU still loom.

But the parity that has been evident across college football only added urgency to the Sooners’ bye week preparations. 

“We had a fantastic bye week,” Venables said. “Just the focus, the energy, detail… At this point, we don’t have anyone that’s satisfied or is hard to coach. This is a team that is hungry, has the humility to do the things that are necessary to continue to improve and develop, because we’re not even close to where we want to be here or have to be here to manage the challenges that are in front of us moving forward.”

OU’s march through October and November will be difficult, but Venables is excited for the challenge ahead. 

Oklahoma Sooners, Michael Hawkins Jr
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will start in place of John Mateer against Kent State on Saturday. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“I love to compete,” Venables said. “… It’s a lot of fun. The challenges of the environment we’re in right now, I think it’s a lot of fun.”

Oklahoma’s October run gets rolling with one final non-conference game against Kent State on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network).

“Every week, you learn more and more about your team, so I don’t take it for granted,” Venables said. “We came in, and yesterday was just about having an amazing Monday practice, our best Monday practice of the year.

“…  I’m really excited. Our team is really excited to attack this next phase of our season, win the challenges that are in front of us.”

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football