How Oklahoma DB Jaydan Hardy Has Improved As Result of ‘Mental Growth’
NORMAN — One play in Oklahoma’s 23-21 win over No. 4 Alabama symbolized Jaydan Hardy’s growth.
With Alabama speedster Ryan Williams trying to find a crease on a punt return in the second quarter, the Crimson Tide’s return man met a blockade of Sooners. As Williams tried to avoid it, Hardy — a sophomore defensive back — punched the ball out of his hands.
OU linebacker Sammy Omosigho landed on the football, giving the Sooners possession deep into Alabama territory. Two plays later, Oklahoma found the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run from quarterback John Mateer.
Hardy said that his punch-out against the Crimson Tide was months in the making.
“That’s practice, every week,” Hardy said. “We practice that punch.”
In addition to his forced fumble, Hardy logged four tackles against the Crimson Tide, two of which were solo stops. The defensive back has registered 10 tackles, six solo tackles, an interception and his forced fumble against Alabama so far in 2025.
Hardy played in all 13 games for OU as a true freshman in 2024, though most of his appearances came on special teams. He finished that season with six tackles and an interception, playing on just 58 defensive snaps.
This year, Hardy has appeared on 138 defensive plays and has become a productive reserve in the Sooners’ secondary.
“(I’ve) grown a lot mentally here,” Hardy said. “Not a lot of schools are doing that, getting that mental toughness to go fight through so that the games are easier than the practices.”
Hardy admitted that training with OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt has made it easier to play a more impactful role on the Sooners’ defense.
The defensive back also acknowledged that the mental toll of practice has made him mentally stronger and a better overall player.
“It’s hard, not easy,” Hardy said. “It’s not easy going 20 periods on Tuesday every single week.”
Hardy isn’t yet a starter, but he is one of several less-used players on Oklahoma’s defense that have been impactful lately.
Backup cornerback Devon Jordan, a sophomore, made a crucial sack on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the fourth quarter of last week’s game. Sophomore Reggie Powers III, another backup in the secondary, had four tackles and forced a fumble against the Crimson Tide.
Per Hardy, the younger players on Oklahoma’s defense want to make big plays for their upperclassman teammates.
“I want to impact the older guys that don’t have another chance, play my heart out for them,” Hardy said. “I know when it’s my turn to be a senior, I’m going to have to trust a guy — a sophomore, freshman.”