How Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Kept His 'Rhythm' After Missing First Half vs. Auburn
NORMAN — As each second ticked off the clock in the first half of Oklahoma’s game against Auburn, R Mason Thomas got antsier and antsier.
Thomas, a senior defensive end, was forced to miss the first 30 minutes of play against the Tigers, due to a targeting call in the second half of OU’s win against Temple.
The waiting game was painful for Thomas.
“I was itching,” Thomas said. “Coaches were like, ‘Start fast, start fast’ to the point where I was irritated of them saying it.”
Though somewhat annoyed, Thomas followed through on his coaches’ requests.
On Auburn’s first drive of the second half, Thomas sacked Tigers quarterback and former Sooner Jackson Arnold for a loss of 8 yards. Two plays later, the Tigers punted.
“That was just amazing,” Thomas said. “You could see, I was just jumping, lunging at him because that’s how bad I wanted this.”
Thomas ended his night just how he started it — with a bang.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:54 left in the game, giving the Sooners a five-point lead. While OU suddenly had momentum on its side, Auburn had plenty of time to retake the lead.
Thomas and his defensive line counterparts made sure that didn’t happen.
Auburn got one first down on the drive before going backward. The Tigers were called for two offensive penalties, and Arnold rushed twice for zero yards, setting Auburn up with third-and-25.
Sooners defensive tackle Gracen Halton sacked Arnold at the Auburn 4-yard line on third down to give the Tigers one last chance on fourth-and-29.
On that down, Thomas immediately knocked back his blocker, breezed through a help block from the running back, wrapped up Arnold and slung him to the ground, tackling him in the end zone for a game-clinching safety that gave Oklahoma two points and the football. Mateer kneeled twice and the Sooners walked off Owen Field with a 24-17 victory.
“Just surreal,” Thomas said. “Hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus.”
Thomas finished the game with four solo tackles, two of which were sacks. He had recorded only three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in the Sooners’ first three games with zero sacks.
His standout second half came after OU’s front seven dominated the first half. The Sooners sacked Arnold six times in the first 30 minutes.
“All I wanted to do was join the party,” Thomas said. “It was amazing.”
Thomas finished his junior season, 2024, with 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
For Thomas to miss half of Saturday’s game and still be one of the Sooners’ most impactful players sets him apart from other high-level defenders, per OU coach Brent Venables.
“It says a lot,” Venables said. “Probably not an easy thing to do, never experienced it myself. Certainly players in that scenario, I think it’s hard to get into the rhythm most of the time. It says a lot about him, his skillset, his ability and his maturity to stay ready for the moment.”