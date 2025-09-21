Oklahoma-Auburn Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners moved to 4-0 following a tough 24-17 victory over the No. 22 Auburn Tigers for their first win in SEC play.
OU heads into its first of two bye weeks on the season next weekend, while Auburn will look to rebound on the road at Texas A&M following their first loss of the season.
Oklahoma showed flashes of sustained, complementary football at times, but there were also moments Brent Venables might want to forget. The Sooners came away with the win, but Pro Football Focus grades could serve as a harsh reminder for some players of a performance they'd rather not remember.
Defense
Jackson Arnold's return to Norman was spoiled by a swarming Sooner defense that brought their former quarterback down for a school record-tying 9 sacks. Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson led the way with 2.5 sacks, grading out at 68.7 per Pro Footbal Focus on 36 snaps. Jackson's teammate R Mason Thomas, who sat out for the first half due to a targeting penalty in last week's win over Temple, made his presence known with two sacks.
The talented Sooner edge rusher finished with a 73.1 grade on 28 snaps.
Arnold did have success through the air when he was able to get a pass off. The former Sooner quarterback threw for 21-of-32 for 220 yards and a touchdown –– and it seemed like the brunt of those 220 yards went to star wideout Cam Coleman at the expense of true freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory, who finished with a 54.9 grade on 62 snaps.
Sooner linebacker Kip Lewis led the day with 10 tackles, three solo and a 72.9 grade on 52 snaps. In all, six Oklahoma defenders registered five or more total tackles on the day. Piling on to the nine, the OU defense stifled the Tigers with 14 tackles for loss.
Players listed from top to bottom in order of snaps played:
- Peyton Bowen, SS: 67 snaps, 89.1 overall grade
- Courtland Guillory, RCB: 62 snaps, 54.9 grade
- Robert Spears-Jennings, SS: 57 snaps, 62.2 grade
- Gentry Williams, RCB: 62 snaps, 54.9 grade
- Kip Lewis, WLB: 52 snaps, 72.9 grade
- Marvin Jones Jr., DLE: 51 snaps, 61.6 grade
- Kendal Daniels, WLB: 49 snaps, 60.7 grade
- Kobie McKinzie, MLB: 35 snaps, 60.7 grade
- Taylor Wein, DRT: 33 snaps, 61.3 grade
- Damonic Williams, DLT: 39 snaps, 61.3 grade
- Jayden Jackson, DLT: 29 snaps, 74.9 grade
- Gracen Halton, DRT: 35 snaps, 66.1 grade
- David Stone, DLT: 34 snaps, 74.9 grade
- R Mason Thomas, DRE: 28 snaps, 73.1 grade
- Sammy Omosigho, MLB: 48 snaps, 60.7 grade
- Reggie Powers III, SS: 21 snaps, 55.5 grade
- Owen Heinecke, DLE: 39 snaps, 61.3 grade
- Devon Jordan, RCB: 18 snaps, 51.9 grade
- Michael Boganowski, FS: 28 snaps, 73.0 grade
- Adepoju Adebawore, WLB: 23 snaps, 65.3 grade
- Jacobe Johnson, DRE: 17 snaps, 42.1 grade
- Danny Okoye, DLE: 7 snaps, 60.4 grade
- Kendel Dolby, LCB: 41 snaps, 58.0 grade
- Jaydan Hardy, LCB: 5 snaps, 65.5 grade
Offense
Oklahoma's offense struggled to find rhythm for much of the game as Auburn's relentless front seven consistently pressured John Mateer. Still, the quarterback from Little Elm, TX, delivered key plays when his team needed them most. Mateer finished with a 66.8 grade, playing all 66 offensive snaps.
With Mateer's throwing and go-ahead rushing touchdowns, he extends his streak of having both scores in a single game to 10.
The OU running game was virtually non-existent, gaining only 32 yards as a team on the ground. Mateer had 29 of those yards and a touchdown.
Isaiah Sategna III is putting together a fantastic start to his 2025 campaign. The Arkansas transfer led the game with nine catches, 131 yards and a very controversial touchdown. Sategna finished the day with a 78.4 grade on 57 snaps.
- Heath Ozaeta, LG: 66 snaps, 47.4 overall grade
- John Mateer, QB: 66 snaps, 66.8 grade
- Jake Maikkula, C: 66 snaps, 62.2 grade
- Derek Simmons, RT: 66 snaps, 68.0 grade
- Febechi Nwaiwu, RG: 66 snaps, 58.0 grade
- Deion Burks, RWR: 63 snaps, 58.3 grade
- Keontez Lewis, LWR: 61 snaps, 55.1 grade
- Jaren Kanak, TE-R: 58 snaps, 68.6 grade
- Logan Howland, LT: 57 snaps, 63.2 grade
- Isaiah Sategna III, SRWR: 57 snaps, 78.4 grade
- Tory Blaylock, HB: 52 snaps, 53.3 grade
- Jovantae Barnes, HB: 12 snaps, 46.0 grade
- Carson Kent, TE-R: 10 snaps, 54.9 grade
- Michael Fasusi, LT: 9 snaps, 63.2 grade
- Jer'Michael Carter, RWR: 6 snaps, 53.5 grade
- Zion Kearney, SRWR: 5 snaps, 55.0 grade
- Xavier Robinson, HB: 2 snaps, 59.8 grade
- Will Huggins, TE-R: 2 snaps, 60.0 grade
- Ryan Fodje, RG: 1 snap, 60.0 grade
- Ivan Carreon, LWR: 1 snap, 61.6 grade