Transfer DT Bishop Thomas has Transformed Himself Since Arriving at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Bishop Thomas doesn’t fit the mold of what OU coach Brent Venables usually looks for in transfers.

Thomas, a defensive tackle who signed with the Sooners in January, has now played at four college football programs.

“For me, that ain’t it, getting guys in the portal who’ve been to four schools,” Venables said. “Typically, that’s going to be my mindset. My guard’s going to be up, ‘What problems are you running from?’”

Quickly into the portal process, Venables found out that wasn’t the case with Thomas.

Before giving Thomas — who most recently played at Georgia State — the opportunity to play for the Sooners, Venables found out that the defensive tackle was “very open and honest and transparent” about his college football journey. That same transparency has allowed him to develop during his first few months in Norman.

“The development process really kicks into high gear when you have great self-awareness,” Venables said. “Then you find out who you are. You want to wake up every day and be proud of the man that you’re becoming.”

Thomas, a 4-star recruit out of high school, chose to begin his college career at Florida State in 2022, but he spent only one season in Tallahassee. He then transferred to Colorado for the 2023 season, but he was dismissed from the program during the 2024 offseason.

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Thomas then went to Georgia State. The defensive lineman was quiet in 2024, his first year with the Panthers, before breaking out in 2025. Thomas finished his most recent season of college football with 48 tackles, five quarterback hurries, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

At GSU, Thomas finally showed how disruptive he can be. Per Venables, that same version of Thomas showed up throughout spring ball.

“When the ball’s snapped, he knows how to play d-tackle,” Venables said. “He plays with incredible effort. The thing that was most attractive to me is Bishop makes a lot of plays several yards away from where the ball’s snapped. He plays with great effort and really makes big-time things happen on the sideline.”

Thomas’ immediate leadership has also impressed Venables.

In a meeting a few weeks ago, Venables and his assistants asked Thomas what he had learned since arriving at OU. And his answer confirmed what Venables already believed — that Thomas could be a veteran leader on the Sooners’ defense.

“(Thomas said), ‘The brotherhood’s deep, it’s real. This is a blue-collar program. You guys were right in the recruiting process, you told me I’d work harder than I’ve ever worked in my life. But what I’ve learned the most is that there’s a man inside of me that I didn’t know existed,’” Venables said. “Man, it was so good. It was so honest. That to me is what it’s all about.”

Thomas didn’t appear in OU’s spring game on Saturday. Venables said he was dealing with an “ankle thing” but that he’ll be ready to play by the fall.

Oklahoma’s defense has steadily improved under Venables, and the coach believes that Thomas will help the unit get even better in 2026.

“This is a guy that’s going to help us win,” Venables said. “Really proud of the spring that he had.”