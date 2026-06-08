How Oklahoma Transfer DB Dakoda Fields' 'Climb' Allowed Him to Develop

NORMAN — For many blue-chip prospects, the path to the field isn’t an overly difficult one.

That wasn’t the case for Dakoda Fields.

Fields, a cornerback who transferred to OU in January, was a consensus 4-star recruit in the Class of 2024. ESPN and 247Sports both ranked Fields as a top-100 prospect, and he chose to begin his college career at Oregon.

Fields spent two years in Eugene — and very few good breaks ever came his way while there.

“I was on a bit of a climb,” Fields said in March.

Fields quickly turned heads in the 2024 spring, logging an interception in the Ducks’ spring game. According to the defensive back, his coaches at Oregon told him that he’d soon assume a major role.

“Coaches were telling me I was about to start,” Fields said. “I was getting into the playbook because I knew it was my time.”

Fields, though, tore his ACL ahead of his first fall. That forced him to miss the entire 2024 campaign and use his redshirt.

For a while, Fields thought his recovery was going well and that he’d be able to take a major role on Oregon’s defense in 2025. But the cornerback said there were “more injury bugs” in his knee, and he only played in three games during his redshirt freshman season as a result.

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“My knee just ultimately just wasn't right,” Fields said. “I felt like I needed a fresh start, and that's kind of what led me (to Oklahoma).”

Fields ultimately departed from Oregon before its 2025 season ended. Before the transfer portal even opened, he began weighing his options of where he could play.

While his first college program was more than 1,000 miles away, Fields watched Oklahoma from afar and took note of the Sooners’ defensive dominance.

OU quickly got in contact with him once the portal opened, and per Fields, his decision to transfer to the program was an easy one.

“Coach (Brent Venables), his resume is just insane,” Fields said. “All the national championships he's been a part of… That’s something that just caught my eye.”

Oklahoma’s defense has gotten significantly better in each of Venables’ four years as head coach.

In 2025, the Sooners ranked first in the SEC in scoring defense (15.2 points allowed), total defense (272.5 yards allowed) and sacks (45).

OU’s defense is deep at every position. In the secondary, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory will almost certainly be the starting cornerbacks, while incoming senior Jacobe Johnson also brings veteran depth to the position group.

As a result, Fields may not see a massive role during his first season with the Sooners. But his new position coach, cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan, believes that he’ll be impactful, regardless of how high his snap count is.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t get the best version of Dakoda,” Morgan said. “Big, strong, athletic, can cover… He’s going to be a really good player.”