How Oklahoma Freshman WR Jacob Jordan Achieved Dream Debut
NORMAN — If there was a bright spot for Oklahoma on Saturday, it was the emergence of freshman receiver Jacob Jordan.
The Southlake (TX) Carroll High School product caught six passes for 86 yards — tying a team season-high — and an 18-yard sideline toe-tap catch to move the chains on fourth-and-16 after the 35-9 loss was unsalvageable. He found his niche attacking South Carolina’s blind spots.
“He’s hard to cover and runs great routes,” Oklahoma third-year head coach Brent Venables said. “Very precise. He had a good fall, a little inconsistent catching the ball at times in the fall, and he’s had a good last couple of weeks. He’s hard to get a hand on. He knows how to set routes up, how to stem and understands coverage and what his space is. He did a nice job.”
WATCH: Jacob Jordan Highlights vs. South Carolina
At Carroll, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound 3-star prospect had few offers; the University of Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils of Division II’s Great American Conference were the earliest candidates in his recruiting the May before his junior year. Offers from Texas Tech, Tulsa and North Texas followed. That season, Jordan caught 5 passes for 61 yards as his Dragons fell 45-21 in the 6A-II Region I championship to Denton Guyer, quarterbacked by then-5-star-senior Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
In July 2023, Jordan accepted a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Oklahoma via wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, with whom Jordan connected while Jones occupied the same role at Texas Tech. He expected to fit the role previously manned by Drake Stoops and Deion Burks, the position's incumbent who missed his third consecutive game with a soft tissue injury on Saturday but could be nearing a return. Jordan continued to climb the depth chart.
Meanwhile, his old high school foe slipped into the backup role. The Sooners started Michael Hawkins Jr. against Auburn, Texas and South Carolina on Saturday after Arnold struggled against No. 7 Tennessee four weeks ago.
On Saturday, the typically turnover-averse Hawkins threw an interception the first play of the game, surrendered a scoop-and-score fumble the ensuing possession, then threw a 66-yard pick six on his final appearance. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell substituted Arnold in for the first time in almost a month.
“I knew when and if Jackson had that next opportunity, he was going to be ready for it,” Littrell said.
As the Sooners managed the deficit but made no strides towards overcoming it, Littrell gave Jordan his shot. Though it was not yet apparent, Jordan had already become one of Arnold's most trusted targets. It would not take long for Sooner nation to clue in.
“Getting second-team reps the past couple of weeks, I’ve gotten to throw at Jacob a lot,” Arnold said. “He stepped up when his number was called. I’m extremely proud of him. I’ve been throwing to him since the spring. Even when I go back home in May, whatever breaks we have, he’s from that Southlake area, I’d always call him up, he was always eager to go out and throw with me, always wanting to get better. And that paid off for him today.”
For the first time as teammates, Arnold connected with Jordan across the middle for a 10-yard gain midway through the second quarter. The sophomore liked what the defense gave him and, two plays later, again found Jordan, who caught Arnold’s pass near the boundary and shook a defender for a 27-yard gain before a pair of South Carolina defenders ushered him out of bounds. Arnold hit Jordan for a 5-yard gain the following play towards the same boundary. The drive ended in a Zach Schmit 44-yard field goal.
If only for those three catches, Jordan’s Sooners debut was a massive success. In the fourth quarter, lightning struck a second time. Arnold hit Jordan thrice on a single drive, including the fourth-down snag on the right boundary, his final catch of the day.
With all there was to jeer on Saturday — nine sacks, six fumbles, two interceptions and several drops — Jordan gave Memorial Stadium something to applaud.
““It’s been great, the transition has been smooth," Jordan told SI in April. "I’ve been getting to know the guys real well, it’s a real welcoming place and I’m excited to get to play for this program.”