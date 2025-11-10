How Oklahoma HC Brent Venables ‘Encouraged’ Son to Follow Dreams at Clemson
NORMAN — Brent Venables plays the role of “coach” more often than he plays “dad.”
But during Oklahoma’s second bye week, Venables had the rare chance to be there in person for his son, Tyler.
Tyler Venables is a sixth-year senior defensive back for Clemson. Brent Venables — now in his fourth year as OU’s coach — was in South Carolina on Saturday as the Tigers beat Florida State 24-10.
“I don’t get very much of an opportunity to do that, if at all,” Brent Venables said. “It was fun to be there for him, his moment, his journey. Being a coach, sometimes everything’s about you and your career, and the family kind of follows suit. It’s a very relaxing place when it comes to just being able to be ‘dad’ and not make it about you.”
Before accepting the head coaching job at Oklahoma after the 2021 season, Venables served as Clemson’s defensive coordinator 2012 to 2021. Venables’ oldest son, Jake Venables, was a linebacker for the Tigers from 2018 to 2021 — so his final season of college football matched his father’s final season at Clemson.
Tyler, though, was forced to make a decision.
The defensive back played in 24 games over his first two seasons at Clemson and started twice. He had already found a major role in the Tigers’ defense. But on the other hand, his own father was soon to be the coach at Oklahoma, making for a natural fit in Norman.
Brent saw this as a major life decision for Tyler — one that he didn’t want to influence.
“He was like, ‘What should I do, dad?’” Venables said. “(I told him), ‘This is your decision. This is kind of what going from boyhood to manhood is all about. Follow your dreams; this is mine.”
Ultimately, Tyler decided to stay at Clemson.
Brent said that Tyler could have added talent and leadership to OU’s roster. But the coach also acknowledged ways in which Tyler has grown without seeing him every day.
“Would I love to see him every day? Selfishly speaking, absolutely,” Brent Venables said. “But as Julie (Venables) and I look back at it, we’ve seen more growth and maturity that’s taken place in the several years that we’ve been here where things aren’t as comfortable for him, having mom and dad here. You just kind of have to figure out things and build your own opportunity, your own name. It’s been a lot of fun for us to watch that take place.”
Brent also admitted that his personal connection with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of his staff made it easier to separate from his son. He spent a decade at the university building rapport with the staff and the community.
Tyler has just three regular-season games remaining in his college career. Because of OU’s schedule — the Sooners play Alabama, Missouri and LSU three weeks in a row — Brent will be unable to attend Tyler’s senior night on Nov. 22, when the Tigers host Furman.
But thanks to his bye-week trip and the advancement of technology, Brent feels like he has been there for the highs and lows of Tyler’s career.
“That’s what FaceTime’s for,” Venables said. “We have a great peace, Julie and I, about the environment that he’s been in every day. Just a really good young man that knows what he wants in life, knows how to lead and cares about people.”