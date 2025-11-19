How Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie Overcame ‘Challenges’ to Return From Injury
NORMAN — Kobie McKinzie felt tense on Nov. 8, when the Sooners battled Tennessee.
McKinzie, a redshirt junior linebacker, missed that contest with a lower-body injury. He was a game-time decision, but after going through warmups, OU’s coaches opted to keep him out of the game.
For McKinzie, it stung not to be able to play in a crucial road game.
“My pride was hurt probably more than my leg because I wanted to go out there with my guys and compete,” McKinzie said. “That’s why you go to the SEC to play in those types of games and environments.”
In McKinzie’s absence, the Sooners beat Tennessee 33-27. After anxiously watching that game from the sideline, McKinzie was available to play in Oklahoma’s next big game: a road test against No. 4 Alabama.
McKinzie registered four tackles as the Sooners upset the Crimson Tide 23-21.
“There were definitely some challenges,” McKinzie said. “Probably for the first time in my college career I was a little nervous to get out there, because it was the last one with the guys, so it was extremely exciting and very humbling. It was really fun.”
McKinzie has played in 39 games for the Sooners over the course of four years.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables emphasized how important McKinzie was in the Sooners’ winning effort against Alabama.
“He’s a great leader for us and a calming force on the defense,” Venables said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference on Wednesday. “Great to have him back.”
Venables is confident in Oklahoma’s linebacker room. Owen Heinecke, Kip Lewis and Sammy Omosigho have all proven to be reliable players for the Sooners. It was Heinecke who replaced McKinzie at Tennessee and put on a performance worthy of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
And getting McKinzie back into the rotation only makes the position group stronger.
“Getting him back out there allows you to play with good rhythm and have a little bit better depth there so we can keep guys fresh,” Venables said.
Even though Alabama logged 406 offensive yards in last week’s game, the Sooners’ defense made the game hard on the Crimson Tide’s offense.
The Sooners sacked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson four times, and OU held the Crimson Tide to a 5-of-13 clip on third downs. Oklahoma also forced three takeaways, while the Sooners’ offense didn’t turn the ball over once.
Stellar defense is necessary for Oklahoma — now No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings — to make a run at the national title. And McKinzie is a major piece in that equation.
“Just staying the course,” McKinzie said. “It’s always been there, the defense has always been around anywhere (Venables) has been, so for guys to continually buy into that and want to be a part of something special, that’s huge.”
It’s easy to look ahead to the postseason, but the Sooners must win their last two contests to solidify their spot in the CFP.
First, Oklahoma will host Missouri on Saturday before ending the regular season against LSU at home.
Missouri has one of the nation’s best rushing offenses, led by Ahmad Hardy, who has run for 1,346 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025.
McKinzie knows the Sooners will have to be at their best — like they were against Alabama — to limit big plays and improve to 9-2.
“They know how to run the ball, they know how to block people, so it’s going to be really exciting,” McKinzie said. “Definitely going to be a challenge, nothing like we’ve seen this year, so it’s going to be really exciting.”