Another Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

After only one season at Oklahoma, Luke Baklenko seems to be on his way out.

Baklenko, who transferred to OU from Stanford ahead of the 2025 season, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Baklenko played in only five of Oklahoma’s 13 games this season and logged 155 snaps. He finished the year with the team’s sixth-best Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade — 68.4 — and boasted a stellar 78.1 pass-blocking grade.

His most notable contribution came in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, when Baklenko filled in for Derek Simmons, who suffered an injury in the first quarter. Baklenko played 50 snaps in that contest and ended the day with a 61.6 offensive grade.

Baklenko played just once more after the Texas game, appearing on six snaps in the Sooners’ 26-7 win against South Carolina on Oct. 18.

In his announcement post on X (formerly Twitter), Baklenko expressed gratitude for his time at OU.

“To my Team 131 brothers who gave it their all each and every day, I want to thank you for the memories and friendships to last a lifetime,” Baklenko said. “I want to thank the coaches, the staff and the passionate fans that make Sooner nation so incredible.”

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Who Could Oklahoma Add to the Offensive Line in the Transfer Portal?

Oklahoma Set to Lose Veteran Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal per Report

These Five Players Could Fuel an Oklahoma Return to the CFP in 2026

Baklenko played a smaller role in Norman than he did at Stanford, where he combined for more than 1,000 snaps over his first two years of college football. The offensive lineman logged a 49.9 offensive grade with the Cardinal in 2023 before improving that number to 58.2 in 2024.

Before beginning his college career at Stanford, Baklenko was ranked as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Baklenko is the fourth offensive lineman to reveal his transfer plans, joining Jacob Sexton, Isaiah Autry-Dent and Troy Everett. Baklenko, Sexton and Everett all have one year of eligibility remaining, while Autry-Dent has two.

In addition to the four offensive linemen, six other Sooners have announced their intentions to hit the portal: wide receiver Jayden Gibson, defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Marcus Wimberly, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, tight end Kaden Helms and running back Jovantae Barnes.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16.