How Oklahoma OL Eddy Pierre-Louis is Positioning for a Large Role in 2025
NORMAN — Eddy Pierre-Louis is pairing finesse with his physicality in fall camp.
The second-year offensive lineman played in just four games a year ago, but he stood out.
Pierre-Louis played just 65 snaps on offense per Pro Football Focus, but he made an impression.
“Eddie will be the reason that the o-line goes where they go,” center Troy Everett said at the conclusion of spring football in April. “He’s young. He freaking plays hard. He’s physical. It’s going to motivate the older guys.”
Over the summer and through the first six practices of the fall, Pierre-Louis is starting to feel at home on the interior of Oklahoma’s line as he battles for a starting spot.
“This is my second go-around with camp. I’m a lot more experienced. The game got a little slower,” he said on Wednesday. “Still things I have to improve on… Technique is also a big thing.
“… You have to be aggressive but have to be sound with your technique. That’s something we have to be as an offensive line.”
Making the Most of His Freshman Season
The coaching staff has spoken highly of Pierre-Louis since he joined the program last summer.
He was unable to graduate from his high school, Tampa Catholic, and enroll early at Oklahoma, but if he had, he might have factored into last year’s rotations.
“(Pierre-Louis) had not gotten here until last summer. So he was a little bit behind mentally, fundamentally,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Eddy’s really made tremendous improvement as well. His confidence, a much different place.”
The decision was made to cap Pierre-Louis at four games last year so he could maintain a redshirt, but his showing against Maine served as a springboard into bowl practices and the offseason.
“It’s always good to have a younger guy in there that wants to step up and take charge,” Everett said. “Like, I know a lot of younger guys — like, when I was a freshman, I didn’t want to say anything. I just want to do my job and shut up. But Eddy comes in there and does his job and he’ll talk. He hangs out with me and (Febechi Nwaiwu) all the time. So it’s great to have a younger guy along with us.”
The bond Pierre-Louis has built with Everett and Nwaiwu, who started every game last year at right guard, has given the young lineman clear examples to follow throughout his time in Norman.
“Troy is my guy. He’s always been there since I was there in the summer,” Pierre-Louis said. “He’s been like that older big brother. Playing a good role and being a good leader for the whole group, leading by example, on and off the field. Maintaining with his body and all that.
“That’s something to look up to for a lot of younger guys, and something I look up to with what I want to do with my craft.”
Battling to Start
Nwaiwu returned, as did Heath Ozaeta, who started the final seven games of 2024 at left guard.
Pierre-Louis lacks the experience of the two returning guards, but he’s not letting a lack of career starts hold him back from securing a starting spot on Aug. 30 when OU kicks off against Illinois State.
“The spot is for the taking,” Pierre-Louis said. “Anybody’s spot can get taken. We have good dudes. We’re young and learning each and every single day.”
Regardless of who starts the first contest of the year, Pierre-Louis knows the entire offensive line will benefit from the battles at every position throughout fall camp.
“I see progression each and every day across the whole board,” he said, “and (that’s) something we keep talking across the film room and every time we talk in a meeting.”