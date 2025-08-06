Why Brent Venables Believes Oklahoma's Offense has Built 'Good Synergy' in Fall Camp
NORMAN — Six practices into fall camp, Brent Venables is pleased with the progress of his new offense.
“A lot of the things that they've been able to establish and install has been impressive,” Venables said on Wednesday.
Ben Arbuckle took an aggressive approach during spring football.
He threw a lot at his offense, but as the Sooners broke for the summer, the new offensive coordinator said his unit was actually ahead of schedule.
Bringing quarterback John Mateer with him after spending two years together at Washington State was a boost, but the pieces around Mateer have picked up the system quickly.
“They've got a really good synergy about them,” Venables said. “That's something that typically takes some time. You can sense that from the guys.”
The growth didn’t stop when spring ball shut down.
Mateer and the offense worked tirelessly throughout the summer to continue to get everyone on the same page.
“The summer’s huge. The summer’s all about investing your time,” Mateer said. “There’s no classes… You’ve just got so much time to be around people and be in the meeting room together. It’s huge just to learn the plays.”
Those player-led walkthroughs have continued through the start of fall camp.
“Every other day guys are staying after (practice) with me and we’re walking through a lot of stuff,” Mateer said. “We’re in a really good spot, and I’m really pleased with how everybody’s doing. Everybody’s having a lot of fun.”
Oklahoma’s offense was allergic to big plays a year ago. Though it’s still early in camp, Venables said he’s seen signs of the offense being able to break off big plays.
“I’ve seen several players (make explosive plays), I won't single out anyone in particular, but both in the running game and catching the ball,” Venables said. “… The 'Be Ready' Periods that we have sporadically unannounced during practice the first six days.
Whether that's one-on-one pass rush, one-on-one with the receivers… The guys have responded. There's been good and bad on both sides of the ball.”
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Observations From Oklahoma's Practice on Wednesday
- Oklahoma DB Reggie Powers Using Lessons from 2024 to Become More Versatile
- Why Oklahoma QB John Mateer Believes OC Ben Arbuckle is 'More Motivated' Than Ever
Venables is the first to point out that things can always be better, and the coaching staff hopes Saturday’s in-house scrimmage will allow the offense to continue to grow in an in-game atmosphere.
“This'll be the first opportunity for them to get the coaches and everything like that off the field and let them go operate on their own situationally and get into a rhythm,” Venables said. “But they've installed a lot. They put in a lot early.
“Put a lot of pressure on the players to get these guys to learn the value of working outside of what's required. What's required ain't never enough. But that part's been good.”