How Oklahoma OL Febechi Nwaiwu's Leadership Shined in Sooners' Win vs. LSU
NORMAN — Febechi Nwaiwu didn’t look like someone starting his first game at center since high school in Oklahoma’s win against LSU on Saturday.
Nwaiwu, who typically plays at the right guard spot, filled in at center for Jake Maikkula, who missed the LSU game with an infection, per OU coach Brent Venables. A redshirt senior, Nwaiwu hadn’t started at the position since his final year at Coppell High School in Texas.
Against the Tigers, he played 68 snaps at center and helped the Sooners earn a gritty, 17-13 win that essentially clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff.
“God is the one that got us to this position, got me into this position,” Nwaiwu said. “I'm just forever grateful.”
Nwaiwu finished the day with a 57.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade, which was his second-lowest of the season. The lineman admitted that his first half wasn’t particularly strong, as it took time for him to settle into the spot where he hadn’t taken a snap all season.
“It's just kind of getting back in the groove,” Nwaiwu said. “But I know that the next time I'm needed to play center, I'm gonna be ready.”
Even at an irregular position, Nwaiwu was particularly effective in passing situations.
He finished Saturday’s game with a 75.4 grade in pass-blocking sets. Nwaiwu had a key block on Deion Burks’ 45-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass.
“Febechi coming to throw himself out to block… it was dope, man,” Burks said.
Nwaiwu arrived in Norman in 2024 after playing his first three years of college football at North Texas. And since then, Oklahoma’s offensive line has battled a seemingly-never-ending injury bug that has forced the Sooners’ linemen to play in abnormal spots.
Nwaiwu is certainly at his best when he is lined up at guard. He ranks second nationally among offensive guards in pass-blocking grade (91.9).
But to help his team win, he will play elsewhere — even if his personal metrics slightly decrease.
“You have to be ready to play every position,” Nwaiwu said. “That’s how you build value for yourself. (Being able to) play every position is mandatory, especially in this league where it's so physical and anybody can go down.”
Per OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Nwaiwu never shrugged his shoulders at the thought of playing center.
“Whenever we told him on Sunday, ‘Hey, you're probably gonna have to play center this week,’ he showed up on Monday ready to roll,” Arbuckle said. “It's who he's been this entire time, just always ready whenever he needs to step up, ready for his moment. He's a true leader on this offense.”
Nwaiwu began his career as a walk-on at UNT before transferring to OU in 2024. Now, he is a key offensive piece for an OU team that will play in the CFP for the first time since 2019. He is also a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
The senior lineman described the 2025 season as memorable, and he doesn’t want it to be over any time soon. Nwaiwu’s goal is to play wherever the team needs him to help the Sooners make a run deep into January.
“I'm trying my best to step up and live up to the expectation, the standard of OU,” Nwaiwu said. “My years here, even last year, man, I'm just so grateful for it.”