Where Did Former Oklahoma Stars Land After the AUSL Expansion Draft?
Patty Gasso’s fingerprints were all over the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Expansion Draft on Monday night.
Ahead of the new AUSL season, the addition of the Oklahoma City Spark and the Cascade prompted realignment across the league’s rosters.
There were two drafts on Monday night — the AUSL Expansion Draft and the AUSL Allocation Draft — that were filled with former Oklahoma stars.
Eleven former Sooners found their way onto one of the six teams in AUSL after both drafts.
Keilani Ricketts stayed with the Blaze, as she was protected entering the Expansion Draft, and Tiare Jennings stayed on the Volts roster after she was also protected entering the draft.
The first pick off the board was former OU pitcher Sam Landry.
She was selected by the Cascade with their first pick in the Expansion Draft.
Later, she was joined by Kelly Maxwell, who was selected by the Cascade in the first round of the Allocation Draft.
The Spark brought Sydney Romero back to the Sooner State in the Expansion Draft.
Oklahoma City later selected a pair of former OU catchers — Kinzie Hansen and Haley Lee — in the Allocation Draft.
Ricketts was quickly joined by another former Sooner in the Allocation Draft.
Standout third baseman Allysa Brito is headed to the Blaze to play alongside Ricketts.
Star centerfielder Jayda Coleman was also taken in the first round of the Allocation Draft, and she will join the Talons, who won the league last year.
College Softball’s Home Run Queen, Jocelyn Alo, is also on the move.
She was drafted by the Bandits in the Allocation Draft.
Jennings will be joined by outfielder Rylie Boone with the Volts. Jennings and Boone won four national titles for the Sooners.
Next spring, the six AUSL teams will have a chance to add to their rosters again through the College Draft.
The Spark will play this summer in Oklahoma City, while the locations for the other five AUSL franchises have yet to be announced.
Fans will be able to watch AUSL matchups next summer in a variety of ways.
The league signed a broadcasting rights deal with ESPN and Major League Baseball, which will see games broadcast across the entire ESPN family of networks, including ABC, as well as the MLB Network.