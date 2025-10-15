How Oklahoma’s Defense Plans to Contain South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
NORMAN — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers didn’t need to put up video-game numbers in his first game against Oklahoma.
Sellers, a redshirt freshman in 2024, led the Gamecocks to a 35-9 win over the Sooners last year in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Oklahoma imploded in that game, turning the ball over four times and allowing South Carolina to score two defensive touchdowns in the first quarter.
The combination of Oklahoma’s offensive woes and South Carolina’s defensive excellence turned the game into a blowout early. But Sellers also did his part to keep the Gamecocks comfortably in front.
Sellers completed 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he also broke off a 25-yard run.
Oklahoma’s defensive players, having battled against him last year, know that Sellers’ dual-threat capabilities make him tough to stop.
“He’s a great quarterback, very hard to tackle, you can watch film and see that,” OU defensive tackle Damonic Williams said. “He’s getting out a lot of the sacks that should be dead to rights sacks, and somehow some way he just gets out of it. I’m excited to play him again, and we’ve got to stay focused on the details and actually execute this week.”
Defensive end Taylor Wein said, “He’s an elite football player. We have to do a good job and show up ready to go.”
In six games in 2025, Sellers has compiled 1,010 passing yards, 117 rushing yards, five total touchdowns and two interceptions.
His numbers are more modest than they were in 2024, when Sellers logged 25 total touchdowns and had nearly 700 rushing yards — but much of that can be traced to the Gamecocks’ lack of an offensive identity and poor offensive line play.
South Carolina is tied for 15th in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 22.3 points per game. The Gamecocks fired offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley on Sunday after their 20-10 loss to LSU.
Still, the Sooners are well aware of the threat that Sellers poses.
At 6-3 and 240 pounds, Sellers’ speed and arm talent make him a multi-faceted weapon. The dual-threat signal caller is ranked as the No. 21 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, assuming Sellers declares for the NFL after this season.
"He's a freak,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He's really becoming an excellent quarterback. Great accuracy right on the sideline, and he's got great toughness to him. He's really hard to bring down.”
Oklahoma and South Carolina went in different directions after last year’s game.
The Sooners dropped to 4-3 with the loss, and they only won two more games after falling to the Gamecocks. South Carolina entered the game 3-3, beat the Sooners and won its next five games to narrowly miss out on an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff.
There are plenty of similarities between the teams heading into this year’s matchup.
Like in 2024, the Sooners are fresh off a disastrous loss to Texas. South Carolina is, again, 3-3.
Oklahoma spiraled after losing to the Gamecocks last year. This time, OU is still ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and can remain in the hunt for the College Football Playoff with a win in Columbia.
Holding Sellers in check will be a major key if the Sooners hope to do so.
“It's just sticking to the details, the game plan,” OU safety Peyton Bowen said. “We have to stay in our gaps even more now because of how mobile he is, and he's a threat in the throwing game once he makes those plays, too. So we really just have to stay in our gaps, know our assignments and details at the end of the day.”