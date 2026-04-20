How Oklahoma's Latest Offer Could Build Momentum for Sooners' 2028 Recruiting Efforts

Tahj Gray is one of the top players from the Class of 2028, and the Sooners have joined the dozens of other schools that are already pursuing him.

Gray, a 6-3, 225-pound linebacker from Montvale, NJ, announced Sunday that he received an offer from Oklahoma.

Despite still having two years of high school football left, Gray has collected offers from several of college football’s premier programs, including Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida and Ohio State.

Why Oklahoma offered him

With only two years of varsity football under his belt, Gray has earned his status as one of the nation’s best high school players.

As a sophomore at St. Joseph Regional High School in 2025, Gray registered 102 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His stellar sophomore campaign followed his freshman year in which he logged 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Gray’s outstanding 2025 season earned him an invitation to the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game, which is reserved for the nation’s best junior and senior high school football players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Between his production as only a sophomore and his impressive frame, Gray fits the mold of someone who could be productive under OU coach Brent Venables and his defensive assistants.

Gray is ranked as the No. 22 overall player and the No. 2 linebacker from the Class of 2028, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Oklahoma currently doesn’t have any players committed from the 2028 class. The Sooners secured a pledge from Texas-based running back Micah Rhodes in January, but he backed out of his commitment in March.

Other schools in the mix

As a rising junior, Gray hasn’t taken any official visits. But he has taken unofficial trips to a few campuses.

Gray attended a camp at Notre Dame last summer before taking an unofficial gameday visit to Miami in November. So far in 2026, the linebacker has attended practices at Ohio State and Florida.

Because Gray hails from New Jersey, he’ll need to depart from the northeast to play at one of college football’s major programs.

And that gives the Sooners an opportunity to join the hunt.

Even though their offer came after a long list of other high-dollar schools, OU has plenty of time to establish itself as a contender for Gray. The Sooners will have the option to invite Gray to one of their home games during the 2026 fall, and they will hold another junior day in 2027.

Oklahoma saw five players commit to the program at its 2026 “Future Freaks” junior day event from March 6-8.

Ultimately, OU’s staff has ample time to decide how aggressively it wants to pursue Gray. But based on his proven production and potential, Gray is someone who could one day be a star in Norman.