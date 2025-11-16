How Oklahoma’s Special Teams Made Huge Difference vs. Alabama
TUSCALOOSA — Oklahoma followed its recent trend of great defense and inconsistent offense in Saturday’s game against Alabama.
Stellar special teams play helped push the No. 11 Sooners over the top in their 23-21 win over No. 4 Alabama.
“Our special teams, we went in thinking that we had an opportunity to maybe really separate ourselves,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.
Unsurprisingly, kicker Tate Sandell was superb against the Crimson Tide.
Sandell, a transfer from UTSA, made three field goals, one of which went for 52 yards. He is now 7-of-7 on attempts from longer than 50 yards this year and 21-of-22 overall. His lone miss of the season came in his first kick as a Sooner against Michigan in Week 2.
“It’s very special,” Sandell said. “These are the moments you play for, prepare for. To see that come to fruition, it’s special.”
His performance at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium — a 100,077-seat venue — followed up his game at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium in which he made four field goals, three of which went for longer than 50 yards.
“I don’t let outside factors determine the magnitude of each kick,” Sandell said. “The next one’s the most important one. If one doesn’t go my way, you just have to flush it and move to the next one.”
Punter Grayson Miller, another first-year Sooner, kicked six times for a total of 280 yards. His longest punt of the day went for 57 yards, and he pinned the Crimson Tide inside of their 20-yard line three times.
Miller is 11th nationally in punt average at 47.1 yards. He has consistently been a weapon for OU, and he was again in Tuscaloosa.
“He’s just a professional,” Sandell said of Miller. “He takes it one kick at a time like you’re supposed to.”
It wasn’t just Sandell and Miller who were excellent on special teams.
Wide receiver and punt returner Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 42 yards to the Alabama 30-yard line after OU’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Crimson Tide’s first drive.
In the third quarter, defensive back Jaydan Hardy punched the ball out on a punt return from Alabama’s Ryan Williams. That set Oklahoma up deep into Alabama territory, and the Sooners scored on a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback John Mateer two plays later.
“It felt like we dominated in the hidden yardage,” Venables said. “Our protection, our coverage units, we had several tackles for loss on our coverage units. Just really impressive.”
Oklahoma’s offense didn’t have a particularly pretty game. The Sooners finished the day with just 212 total yards, and OU’s lone offensive touchdown came on Mateer’s touchdown run.
But the Sooners set themselves up for a goliath road win, thanks to efficiency throughout their special-teams group.
“We strive to play complementary football,” Sandell said. “Having all three phases working together and letting our team work for us and not against us, we’re pretty dangerous. We feed off each other.”