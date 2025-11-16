Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein Delivered Again in the Sooners' Win Over Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL — Down defensive end R Mason Thomas, somebody was going to have to step up for Oklahoma to beat Alabama.
Taylor Wein answered the call.
The redshirt sophomore made a pair of game-changing plays for the Sooners to help OU knock off the Crimson Tide 23-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
“He was fantastic. He’s exactly who he has been all year,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win. “One of our best defensive players.”
First, he leaped the line of scrimmage on the final play of the first half to get a fingertip on Conor Talty’s 36-yard attempt.
The blocked field goal allowed the Sooners to maintain their three-point halftime lead and was one of the decisive plays in a two-point win.
“We drew it up,” Wein said. “I just had to clear the guy and get a fingertip on it and that's all it took. So we needed that, it was huge going into half.
“We definitely fed off of it and made some corrections at halftime and came back better.”
Near the end of the third quarter, Wein struck again.
Facing a third-and-9 with a 21-20 lead, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson scanned the field to try and kickstart a drive to extend the lead and truly ramp up the pressure on OU.
But Wein was able to win his battle off the edge, and he stripped Simpson of the football.
Kendal Daniels was there to recover the football for the Sooners to set the offense up at the Crimson Tide’s 28-yard line.
Six plays later, Tate Sandell hit a 24-yard field goal to put OU up for good.
“It was good. It's big,” Wein said. “Changed the momentum of the game and got the offense in great field position. So that's the best part about it is giving the offense a chance in the red zone and that's what we needed. We got points.”
Wein finished with just three tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries, but his impact on the game far exceeded anything that could be found in a box score.
“He's a guy that’s a lot of fun to be around,” Venables said. “He has an innocence to him. He loves for you to push him.
“… (Defensive ends) Coach (Miguel) Chavis has done a great job with his group. He has really become a great leader because he shows up and does the work and makes plays. He’s going to give everybody else credit. He was really disruptive again. Made some huge plays tonight that were real critical, pivotal plays in the game. Really proud of him.”
Wein’s showing was just one example of the resiliency displayed by OU’s defense on Saturday.
He stepped in for Thomas, while the defensive tackles rose up to control the line of scrimmage despite Jayden Jackson playing a limited role after sustaining a lower leg injury.
The secondary was without veteran Gentry Williams, so sophomore Devon Jordan stepped up and sacked Simpson to put the Crimson Tide behind the chains on their last possession.
"Next man up. The best ability is availability,” defensive tackle David Stone said. “That's something that's been coached to us our entire career.
“… R Mason or Jayden, whether the injury has limited them or not, they're always actively participating and pushing us to be great. Our guys really love that. The younger guys have to step up. They embrace that role.”
It’s unclear if Thomas will be back in the lineup next week against Missouri as the Sooners continue their College Football Playoff push.
Regardless, Wein has faith in himself and his teammates to pick up the slack and that the defense will continue to produce elite defensive performances.
“At the end of the day, it's the mentality of all the d-ends can play,” Wein said. “That's how talented this group is.”