Will Oklahoma Transfer OL Peyton Joseph Instantly Contribute in 2026?

Of the 16 players that Oklahoma signed from the transfer portal, Peyton Joseph might be the biggest unknown.

Joseph, an offensive lineman who transferred to OU from Georgia Tech in January, was a true freshman in 2025. He appeared in only six games in his first college football season and only played four offensive snaps.

Still, he has the potential to develop into a key lineman for the Sooners.

Joseph was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. 247Sports’ composite rankings slotted him as the No. 246 overall player and the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Despite holding offers from dozens of major programs — like Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Texas — Joseph decided to begin his college career with the Yellow Jackets.

“His size and power always stood out,” said Jackson Caudell, the publisher of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets On SI.

Joseph made his college football debut in the Yellow Jackets’ Week 2 game against Gardner Webb. He played four snaps at right tackle in that game and finished the contest with a 59.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade.

After that, Joseph’s role was limited to special teams. He appeared in five other contests in Georgia Tech’s as a blocker on field-goal formations.

Caudell isn’t particularly surprised that Joseph’s playing time was minimal in his lone season in Atlanta.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Takes Down Georgia Behind Efficient Three-Point Shooting

Fire Erupts at Lloyd Noble Center During Oklahoma Basketball Game vs. Georgia

Oklahoma Overwhelms Idaho State to Notch Another Run Rule Victory

“It is always tough for freshmen to see the field in college football, especially on the offensive line,” Caudell said. “Georgia Tech was experienced up front and the depth chart made it tough for him to crack into the lineup.”

That said, Caudell was impressed with Joseph’s athleticism when the offensive lineman did see playing time.

“His talent was always there, and he is quicker on his feet for someone his size than you might think,” Caudell said.

Even though Joseph didn’t see the field often in 2025, his six appearances prevented him from using his redshirt on the season.

Still, he comes to Oklahoma as a sophomore — and he’s another young piece on the offensive line.

The Sooners have a strong, youthful foundation on their line with players like Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje all set to return in 2026. Joseph is one of three offensive linemen who signed with Oklahoma from the transfer portal, along with E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) and Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky).

Caudell admitted that he wasn’t surprised to see Joseph depart from the program.

But he also believes that Joseph can develop into an impactful offensive lineman.

“I think he has a chance to be an excellent player in the run game and a really powerful guard if developed properly,” Caudell said.