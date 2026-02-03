How Oklahoma Transfer WR Parker Livingstone Can Build on Impressive 2025 Season

Not often does someone cross Red River Rivalry lines.

But Parker Livingstone will do just that.

Livingstone, who spent the last two seasons at Texas, signed with Oklahoma in January. He is one of three wide receivers that OU signed from the transfer portal, along with Trell Harris (Virginia) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State).

As a true freshman in 2024, Livingstone appeared in only four games and didn’t record any statistics.

But in 2025, his redshirt freshman year, Livingstone became a staple in Texas’ offense. He finished the year with 516 yards and six touchdowns on 29 catches.

Early in the season, the Longhorns’ offense struggled mightily. Their offensive line didn’t provide much time for quarterback Arch Manning, and when he did have time, he was largely inaccurate.

Livingstone, though, provided a safety net for Manning and Texas’ offense, per Noah Gross, who covers Texas athletics for KXAN-TV in Austin.

“Within that stretch, Livingstone was the most consistent and reliable receiver,” Gross said. “Along with Ryan Wingo, Livingstone presented an explosive threat down the field that other teams had to respect.”

Livingstone had Texas’ only touchdown in its 14-7 loss to Ohio State to open the season. He followed that up with 128 yards and two touchdowns on four catches against San Jose State in Week 2.

His production after that, however, wasn’t as notable. Livingstone was held below 50 receiving yards in 10 of Texas’ final 11 contests. The lone exception came in the Longhorns’ win over Arkansas, when Livingstone logged 104 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.

Gross believes that his less flashy stats were, to a degree, the result of opposing defenses taking him more seriously. The reporter also thinks that Livingstone must become more consistent to be a star in Norman.

“He had some big games and big moments but disappeared for much of the season,” Gross said. “With that being said, Texas' offensive line was not good in 2025, so a lot of Livingstone's longer-developing routes stood no chance because Arch Manning just didn't have enough time.”

Livingstone’s role at Texas likely wouldn’t have been as significant in 2026 if he stayed in Austin.

The Longhorns will return Wingo, who led the Longhorns 834 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. They also picked up Cam Coleman — the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, per 247Sports — and are set to retain Emmett Mosley V.

“At first, there was immense surprise that Livingstone transferred out,” Gross said. “Once the dust settled in the transfer portal and the Longhorns essentially finalized their additions, the move made more sense. At best, Livingstone would have been competing for WR3/WR4 opportunities in an offense that is clearly going to have a much bigger focus on running the ball next year.”

Oklahoma and Texas will battle on Oct. 10. The Longhorns have won three of the last four meetings in the Red River Rivalry, most recently defeating the Sooners 23-6 in 2025.

While Gross doesn’t believe it was a bad breakup between Livingstone and the Longhorns, he expects the wideout to have extra motivation heading into the 2026 installment of the rivalry series.

“The guys who know Livingstone best from his time in Austin are Manning and (Texas coach Steve) Sarkisian and would quickly dismiss any thought of extra motivation surrounding the former Longhorn,” Gross said. “All that to say, I'm sure Parker will be fired up beyond belief for the matchup.”

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.