How Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson Took Advantage of Larger Role vs. South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC — Javonnie Gibson has yet to put up flashy numbers for the Sooners, but according to offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, he is right on schedule.
Gibson, a transfer wide receiver from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, caught five passes for 32 yards in Oklahoma’s 26-7 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The win marked only Gibson’s third game playing for OU after missing the first four games of the 2025 season with a leg injury.
“I think he's right on time,” Arbuckle said. “I think he’s ready to play ball.”
Gibson transferred to OU after logging 1,270 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 catches for UAPB in 2024. The wideout was a standout during his first spring ball in Norman before suffering a broken leg, which caused him to miss all of fall camp and OU’s first four contests.
The Sooners have been modest with their usage of Gibson since his return from injury.
In his OU debut against Kent State, Gibson caught just one pass for five yards. One week later, he logged one reception for 17 yards in the Sooners’ 23-6 loss to Texas.
And against South Carolina, Gibson’s five catches were the second most for OU, behind only Deion Burks, who had seven.
“It's great having him back,” said wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who also transferred to OU after 2024. “I came in with him and I was waiting for him to come back. It's really exciting seeing him out there in the blocking game and in the passing game, too. He's very effective."
While Gibson finished Saturday’s game with only 24 yards, three of his catches went for first downs. This helped Oklahoma keep its offense moving, as the Sooners sustained a handful of lengthy, time-consuming drives.
Gibson said that the rehab process from his leg injury was challenging. But the wideout believes his impressive showing against the Gamecocks proves that he belongs.
“The confidence, it’s coming back to me,” Gibson said.
Gibson’s presence was much-needed against South Carolina.
The Sooners were without wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who was ruled out on Friday. Lewis, a transfer from Southern Illinois, played against Texas last week after suffering a game-ending injury the week before against Kent State.
“I knew I was going to play a lot more because Keontez was out,” Gibson said. “I felt like I needed to go out there and play for him because that’s my brother.”
With three games with the Sooners now under his belt, Gibson’s role will likely increase even more.
Gibson’s strong showing on Saturday displayed his ability to make crucial, timely catches. And with his 6-2, 211-pound frame, Gibson’s added versatility to the Sooners’ offense will be significant in their final five regular-season games, per OU quarterback John Mateer.
“We needed to get him involved early,” Mateer said. “We didn’t do that last game, and he’s a force. He’s a really good player. That was the plan, and we executed it.”