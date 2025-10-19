Oklahoma PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Sooners' Win at South Carolina
The No. 14-ranked Oklahoma Sooners got back to their winning ways on Saturday with a 26-7 victory over the 3-4 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Offense
The Sooners' (6-1) offense played with more consistency and efficency. After turning the ball over three times against Texas last weekend, OU suffered no turnovers.
The Oklahoma run game had perhaps its best performance of the season from the opening drive. Tory Blaylock (39 snaps and a 67.7 overall grade per Pro Football Focus) rushed for a season-high 101 yards and an 18-yard touchdown.
Backup Xavier Robinson filled in for 24 snaps and finished with a 71.0 overall rating. Robinson finished with 5.3 yards per carry on 11 carries with a touchdown.
This was all thanks to the offensive line, which answered the challenge from the season's overall lackluster performance in run blocking. The line averaged out to a 60.4 rating in run blocking between the five starters on Saturday, which included Derek Simmons (64 snaps, 69.0 overall rating).
Receiver Javonnie Gibson had his most productive day as a Sooner with five catches. He finished with a 65.6 rating on 60 snaps.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' offense:
- OT Michael Fasusi, 70 snaps (49.8)
- C Jake Maikkula, 70 (60.5)
- QB John Mateer, 67 (58.2)
- RT Derek Simmons, 64 (66.7)
- RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 64 (65.1)
- WR Deion Burks, 61 (61.3)
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, 60 (65.6)
- WR Javonnie Gibson, 60 (69.9)
- LG Heath Ozaeta, 58 (58.8)
- RB Tory Blaylock, 39 (67.7)
- TE Jaren Kanak, 34 (56.8)
- TE Kaden Helms, 34 (56.8)
- TE Will Huggins, 31 (46.1)
- RB Taylor Tatum, 24 (71.0)
- WR Jacob Jordan, 13 (59.5)
- LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 12 (58.1)
- WR Elijah Thomas, 6 (56.7)
- RG Ryan Fodje, 6 (51.5)
- RT Luke Baklenko, 6 (57.7)
- TE Carson Kent, 6 (54.4)
- WR Manny Choice, 5 (48.9)
- TE Jer’Michael Carter, 4 (59.9)
- WR Xavier Robinson, 3 (58.5)
- QB Whitt Newbauer, 3 (61.5)
- RB Taylor Tatum, 2, (59.4)
- RB Gabe Sawchuk, 2 (59.4)
- RB Jaydn Ott, 1 (60.0)
More Oklahoma Football
- Watch Oklahoma QB John Mateer Recap Win Over South Carolina
- Watch Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Recap Win Over South Carolina
- Watch Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Recap Win Over South Carolina
Defense
The Oklahoma defense suffocated the Gamecocks' offense all game.
OU stopped South Carolina on the goal line on fourth down on the opening drive. Overall, Oklahoma sacked quarterback LaNorris Sellers six times and also earned 13 tackles for loss. Play-by-play radio voice Toby Rowland said the Sooners' five consecutive games in double-digit TFLs is the program's most since OU started recording the stat the 1970s.
Defensive tackle Gracen Halton disrupted play after play. He played 24 snaps and earned a 72.4 overall grade. Defensive end R Mason Thomas led the defense in snaps (47) and overall grade (74.9).
The Sooners added two turnovers to the day when Taylor Wein (37 snaps with a 72.7 grade) intercepted a fake punt pass in the second half, and Jacobe Johnson (24 snaps with a 76.2 grade) intercepted a bad pass to the end zone at the end of the game.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' defense:
- DE R Mason Thomas, 47 snaps (74.9)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings, 47 (57.6)
- S Peyton Bowen, 46 (70.9)
- CB Devon Jordan, 41 (66.0)
- DL David Stone, 39 (69.0)
- S Kendal Daniels, 38 (74.6)
- DL Taylor Wein, 37 (72.7)
- LB Owen Heinecke, 36 (61.5)
- CB Courtland Guillory, 34 (76.0)
- LB Kip Lewis, 33 (74.4)
- DT Jayden Jackson, 32 (61.1)
- CB Eli Bowen, 31 (49.8)
- LB Kobie McKinzie, 31 (58.6)
- S Reggie Powers III, 29 (59.5)
- LB Sammy Omosigho, 29 (56.6)
- CB Jacobe Johnson, 24 (63.2)
- DL Damonic Williams, 24 (63.2)
- DL Gracen Halton, 24 (72.4)
- S Jaydan Hardy, 22 (55.5)
- S Michael Boganowski, 20 (68.4)
- DE Adepoju Adebawore, 18 (53.6)
- DE Marvin Jones Jr., 17 (67.8)
- DE Danny Okoye, 16 (72.2)
- DL Markus Strong, 12 (72.2)
- LB James Nesta, 9 (65.3)
- S Taylor Heim, 8 (61.3)
- CB Gentry Williams, 6 (65.7)
- DL Nigel Smith II, 3 (60.3)
Oklahoma will host Ole Miss (6-1) in Norman next weekend at 11 a.m.