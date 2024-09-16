How to Watch No. 15 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Tennessee
A week three years in the making has finally arrived in Norman.
The eyes of the college football world will be on No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) as the Sooners open up SEC play for the first time against No. 6 Tennessee (3-0).
College GameDay will be on hand in Norman for just the second time since 2012 to see the Sooners’ last national championship winning quarterback, Josh Heupel, lead another program onto Owen Field.
Come 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Brent Venables’ team will meet its biggest test of the young season.
The Volunteers have destroyed all challengers thus far, beating Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State by a combined score of 201-13.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava deservedly gets a lot of credit pulling the strings in Heupel’s offense, but Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. may have the biggest impact on Saturday’s game.
Pearce, who had 10 sacks a year ago, won’t have to wait long to hear his named called in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he leads one of the nation’s best defensive lines.
Oklahoma’s offense was always going to have its hands full with the Tennessee front, but those concerns are magnified by the issues the Sooners have had in the trenches through the first three games.
Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit has had to navigate youth and injuries, and the Sooners rolled out yet a different combination up front for a majority of the 34-19 win over Tulane.
Redshirt freshman Heath Ozaeta was inserted at left guard, which bounced Jacob Sexton to left tackle, which helped OU’s offense improve from a lethargic performance abasing Houston.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold rushed for 97 yards and two scores, and the offense totaled 182 yards on the ground total.
Arnold also completed 18-of-29 passes for 169 yards and a score, though he did through a nearly catastrophic pick six that pulled Tulane within one score to start the fourth quarter.
While Oklahoma’s offense has been a roller coaster to open the season, Venables and defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s unit has been consistently excellent.
The Sooners contained a talented Green Wave offense, and stepped up in the fourth quarter to hold onto the lead for the second straight week.
It was defensive tackle Gracen Halton who made the key play against Houston, a safety that effectively ended the game.
Last Saturday, it was defensive end R Mason Thomas’ turn.
He took over the fourth quarter, tracking down Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah for three sacks, one of which was a strip sack where Thomas also recovered the fumble, and he also batted a ball down at the line of scrimmage to force a fourth-and-15.
Heupel’s Tennessee offense will be an entirely different animal for OU’s defense, however.
Iamaleava has had plenty of time to throw behind an experienced offensive line, and he’s completed 48-of-57 passes for 698 yards, six scores and two interceptions. The redshirt freshman has also run for 102 yards and a score on 17 carries in 2024.
Saturday’s SEC debut for the Sooners will be broadcast on ABC.
How to Watch No. 15 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Tennessee:
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: A high of 90 degrees with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers