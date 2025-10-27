How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma's Trip to No. 14 Tennessee
Oklahoma has to bounce back to regain momentum heading into the bye week.
The Sooners (6-2, 2-2 SEC) fell to No. 18 in the AP Poll following Saturday's 34-26 loss to Ole Miss.
Brent Venables' team will have to dig deep and respond on the road as they travel to Knoxville to take on No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2).
Here is more information about Saturday's SEC contest.
How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers
- Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
- Date: Nov. 1
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees
Last Time Out
Oklahoma rallied in the third quarter, eventually taking a 26-25 lead over Ole Miss on Saturday, but the Sooners were unable to finish off the Rebels.
John Mateer threw for 223 yards and one score, but he completed just 17-of-31 passes all game and he only connected on 6-of-18 attempts in the second half.
Tennessee, however, took care of business on the road.
The Volunteers beat Kentucky 56-34 with quarterback Joey Aguilar throwing for three scores and the backfield rushing for an additional three touchdowns.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Penalties in Critical Situations Continue to Cost Oklahoma in Loss to Ole Miss
- Oklahoma PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Sooners' Loss Against Ole Miss
- Xavier Robinson Draws Lofty Comparisons, Shows Promise in Oklahoma's Loss to Ole Miss
Volunteers to Know
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had to replace his quarterback following spring football, but Aguilar has impressed after arriving in Knoxville over the summer.
He's thrown for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and throwing six interceptions.
Aguilar's favorite target is receiver Chris Brazzell. Brazzell has caught 43 passes for 740 yards and eight scores, but receiver Braylon Staley has also added 628 yards and three scores on 47 catches.
Running back DeSean Bishop leads the Volunteer ground attack with 652 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 carries.
Defensive lineman Dominic Bailey leads the pass rush with 4.5 sacks, but linebacker Arion Carter paces the team with 61 total tackles.
2024 Rewind
The Sooners hosted Tennessee in their first-ever SEC contest last year, but it was the former Sooner, Heupel, who will remember the night fondly.
The Volunteers welcomed OU to the league with a 25-15 victory.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled twice and threw an interception, which led to his benching in favor of true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.
Series History
Despite last year's defeat, the Sooners lead the all-time series with Tennessee 3-2.
The Volunteers won the first meeting between the two programs in the 1939 Orange Bowl. OU got its revenge in the 1968 Orange Bowl, but each program signed up for a home-and-home in 2014 and 2015.
Trevor Knight led the Sooners to a 34-10 win over Tennessee in Norman in 2014, then the legend of Baker Mayfield was born in Knoxville with a dramatic comeback that saw the Sooners win 31-24 in Knoxville in 2015.
A decade later, current Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hopes to rebound from Saturday's shaky display with a signature moment of his own at Neyland Stadium.