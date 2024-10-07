How to Watch No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas
The 120th battle between Oklahoma and Texas will serve as a benchmark in the storied rivalry.
For the first time, the Sooners and Longhorns will meet inside the Cotton Bowl at the State Fair of Texas as members of the Southeastern Conference.
And while the game always carries more weight with each fanbase, this year’s Red River Rivalry will be flush with College Football Playoff implications.
Both squads sat idle last weekend as carnage wiped across college football.
Five of the nation’s top 12 teams fell, meaning the No. 18-ranked Sooners will meet the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (2:30 p.m., ABC), marking the first time that OU will play the nation’s top-ranked team in the regular season since Nebraska made the trek to Norman in 2000.
For Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC), a win would not only erase the bad taste left by last year’s 34-30 defeat, but it would keep the Longhorns in lockstep with Texas A&M and LSU as the SEC’s lone unbeaten teams in conference play.
If the Sooners can pull the upset for the second straight year, it would rectify OU’s loss to Tennessee and thrust the program straight back into the playoff hunt.
Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will be tasked with leading Oklahoma’s offense into the Cotton Bowl, marking the first time ever a true freshman signal caller will start for the Sooners against Texas.
In his first start, a 27-21 road victory over Auburn, Hawkins completed 10-of-15 passes for 161 yards and he also added 69 yards and a score on the ground on 14 carries.
Hawkins hopes to get some help back, too.
The Sooners were finally healthy along the offensive line against Auburn, but were missing major pieces in wide receiver Deion Burks and running back Taylor Tatum among others.
Brent Venables hopes Burks and Tatum will be available Saturday as the Sooners take on Texas’ talented defense.
On the other side of the ball, Oklahoma’s defense took advantage of the off week to rest up.
Linebacker Kip Lewis made the big play late against the Tigers, a 63-yard pick six, but the entire unit still looked a bit gassed after working hard to keep the Sooners in the game against Tennessee.
The extra week of rest will be necessary for OU to slow down Steve Sarkisian’s offense, and the Longhorns appear set to get quarterback Quinn Ewers back as well.
Running backs Jaydon Blue and Jerrick Gibson have both rushed for over 200 yards this year, with Blue totaling 238 yards and four scores and Gibson contributing 226 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond leads all Longhorn receivers with 364 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading an explosive attack.
As is often the case when Oklahoma and Texas meet, expectations can be left at the door.
What unfolds at 2:30 p.m. inside the Cotton Bowl is unpredictable, and will shape the course of both team’s seasons.
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees