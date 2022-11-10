How to Watch: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Oklahoma seemed to finally have some positive momentum after back-to-back conference wins over Kansas and Iowa State. But after a mistake-riddled loss against Baylor, it's back to the drawing board.

With a 5-4 record overall, Oklahoma has a road test against West Virginia this week. Traveling to Morgantown is a hostile environment no matter what year, and even though the Mountaineers are just 3-6, Neal Brown's squad has been close against good teams on multiple occasions.

It may not be a big game in the national landscape, but this game means a lot to both programs. Dropping to .500 this late in the season would be uncharted territory for the Sooners. On the other hand, a loss for West Virginia would effectively end the team's bowl game hopes.

What Time Does Oklahoma at West Virginia Start?

The Sooners and Mountaineers kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Morgantown.

What Channel Is Oklahoma at West Virginia on?

Oklahoma-West Virginia will be televised on FS1.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma at West Virginia?

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma at West Virginia?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Oklahoma's run defense faltered down the stretch against Baylor, allowing the Bears to run the clock to zeroes at the end of the game. The Sooners officially gave up 281 rushing yards on the day. Dillon Gabriel's three first-half turnovers proved costly down the stretch.

JT Daniels has been the signal caller at West Virginia this season, and while his stats aren't bad on paper, his turnovers have been costly. Daniels has registered six interceptions in the last four games alone.

It's safe to say the turnover battle is important on Saturday.