How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

After breaking a three-game losing skid, Oklahoma travels to Ames to meet Iowa State this weekend to try and make it two in a row.

The Sooners and Cyclones are used to playing in high-stakes matchups over the past couple seasons. Saturday, the vibes are quite a bit different. Both teams rank near the bottom in the conference standings and are trying to get the wheels back on track. This weekend will be a great opportunity for both.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Iowa State start?

The Sooners and Cyclones kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames, IA.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Iowa State on?

Oklahoma-Iowa State will be aired on FS1.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Iowa State?

Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Iowa State?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

The Sooners’ offense looked rejuvenated following Dillon Gabriel’s return to the lineup against Kansas. The defense has continued to struggle, but could use a game against the Cyclones’ teetering offense to get back on track. In two out of the last three weeks, Iowa State scored less than 12 points.

The game itself, however, is no walk in the park for the Sooners. Beating Kansas was a quick morale fix, but Oklahoma still has glaring issues. Saturday should be a good measuring stick against the conference's best defense.

At this point in the season, it’s one game at a time for the Sooners. It’s obviously not what the team had in mind, but there’s plenty left to play for.

