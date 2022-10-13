How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma’s matchup against Kansas has suddenly turned into the most important game of the season, and for all the wrong reasons.

The Sooners currently sit at 3-3 after a 49-0 defeat at the hands of Texas. Oklahoma’s struggles on both sides of the ball have been shocking, and injuries are starting to take a toll. If the Sooners return Dillon Gabriel on Saturday, that’ll be a huge positive for the offense. The defense would certainly like positive news on Billy Bowman, too, though it's been said he won't play.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Kansas Start?

The Sooners and Jayhawks kick off at 11 a.m. in Norman.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Kansas on?

Oklahoma-Kansas will be aired on ESPN2 Saturday.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas?

Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Kansas?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Kansas comes into this matchup with a completely different vibe than Oklahoma, as the Jayhawks are 5-1 and ranked No. 19. Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks have certainly been one of the best stories in college football this year, and the turnaround has been impressive. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels’ status remains in question after his injury a week ago, but he seems to be trending towards missing Saturday’s contest.

If Daniels can’t go, it’ll be Jason Bean getting the start. Last week, Bean threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns after Daniels went down. He also has experience against the Sooners too, quarterbacking last season’s scare in Lawrence.

At this point in the season, it appears the Sooners will need to rally to make a bowl game. The schedule keeps getting harder down the stretch, making every game crucial. Especially the home games. A win over a ranked opponent would do wonders for Oklahoma’s confidence.

