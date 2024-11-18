How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide were the jewel of Oklahoma’s first SEC home schedule.
Kalen DeBoer’s team help up their end of the bargain.
When the Crimson Tide take Owen Field at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in a contest broadcast on ABC, the visitors will still have everything to play for.
Though Alabama is 8-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, the Tide enter the week ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
They are still in the hunt to play in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, where the Crimson Tide could secure a first-round bye in the first-ever 12-team playoff.
Oklahoma, on the other hand, will have little to play for on Saturday.
The Sooners will be honoring their seniors per usual, and OU fans will be delighted to celebrate the careers of longtime servants Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman, Ethan Downs and Woodi Washington, among others, but from there the only real hope is to play spoiler.
OU (5-5, 1-5) is still a win away from bowl eligibility, but Alabama opened as a 13-point favorite at the Circa, which is representative of the general feeling on this contest from those in Las Vegas.
Brent Venables’ team won’t be favored next weekend in Baton Rouge, either, against LSU. Barring a massive upset, the third-year coach will be the author of the program’s first winless conference home slate since 1996 and the first one-win conference campaign since 1936. If the betting favorites hold, OU's streak of consecutive years attending a bowl game will snap at 25 (1999-2023).
Following Jackson Arnold’s two-turnover performance against Missouri, questions again swirl about the future for OU at quarterback, and the staff is biding time until Venables can make his next offensive coordinator hire to truly get the offseason rolling.
Still, the nature of the SEC means everything is on the table every Saturday.
This past weekend, Florida delivered embattled coach Billy Napier a statement win with the Gators’ 27-16 win over No. 22 LSU.
Though Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has bounced back spectacularly since the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee, OU’s defense has still held strong without getting any help from the offense to stay in most games this year.
Oklahoma will have to find a way to slow down star freshman Ryan Williams, however, if the Sooners are to hang around and deliver an upset on Senior Night.
Saturday will mark just the second time the Crimson Tide has traveled to Norman.
The two college football blue bloods have met six times throughout their history, but they’ve only traveled to each other’s campus once.
Alabama came to Owen Field in 2002 (a 37-27 OU win), and the Sooners returned the favor the next year (a 20-13 OU win).
The other four previous meetings were in bowl games: the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1963 (Bama won 17-0), the Bluebonnet Bowl on Dec. 31, 1970 (a 24-24 tie), the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2014 (OU won 45-31), and the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2018 (Bama won 45-34).
Oklahoma leads the series 3-2-1.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Alabama:
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Nov. 23
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Overcast with a high of 63 degrees and a 6 percent chance of precipitation