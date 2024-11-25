How to Watch Oklahoma vs. LSU
Finally, everything came together for Brent Venables and Oklahoma.
The Sooners hammered No. 7 Alabama 24-3 on Saturday night, ushering in one of the most chaotic scenes in Norman since the fans poured onto the field following OU’s victory over Nebraska in 2000.
OU notched its sixth win of the year to extend a 26-year bowl streak and created a moment to remember for its loyal seniors.
Now, the Sooners have the chance to change the narrative on the 2024 season.
Oklahoma (6-5, 2-5 SEC) has one last regular season test, but just like the trek to Auburn, its more a rite of passage in the Southeastern Conference — surviving a night at Tiger Stadium.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, OU will meet LSU on ESPN to close November in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers have had struggles of their own.
Brian Kelly quelled a revolt on Saturday as LSU beat Vanderbilt 24-17 to move to 7-4 on the year and 4-3 in conference play.
The win halted a three-game skid, as the Tigers had dropped contests at Texas A&M, to Alabama and in the Swamp at the hands of Billy Napier’s Florida Gators after stringing together six wins in response to the season-opening defeat to USC.
For both teams this weekend, the battle represents a chance to salvage the year.
If Oklahoma can find a way to secure its second road SEC win, the Sooners will suddenly head into bowl season with a chance to end the year 8-5, which was unimaginable a month ago after Venables had to make a change in leadership with his injury-plagued offense and dismiss Seth Littrell.
A loss for the Tigers would see LSU lose five games for the first time under Kelly, which would certainly upset a fanbase that was already frustrated with the course of the year.
With so many unknowns about the future hanging in the balance in Norman, a win could do much more than just finish the year with good feelings.
Venables’ offensive coordinator hire will shape the staff, which will have effects on both the current roster and the recruiting class.
Another tough and mistake-free performance from quarterback Jackson Arnold could be crucial in showing signs of growth for the 5-star quarterback after a tough sophomore campaign.
Oklahoma’s offensive line appears to be taking steps forward each week in November, and true freshman Xavier Robinson could continue his path as the breakout star from the final month of the season.
A loss for OU doesn’t necessarily mean that all the momentum from the Alabama win will be gone, but the nature of the game will tell a lot about the growth arc of Venables’ team.
Regardless of the outcome, Saturday’s contest will make history.
The Sooners and the Tigers have only played three times, twice in the Sugar Bowl and once in the Peach Bowl.
Oklahoma won the first-ever meeting between the two programs on Jan. 2, 1950 in a 35-0 romp in the Sugar Bowl.
LSU exacted its revenge in 2004 with a 21-14 win in the BCS National Championship Game, and then Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson clowned the Sooners 63-28 in the College Football Playoff in Atlanta in 2019.
This will be the first meeting between either team on a college campus, and it should serve as a nice introduction for the Sooners’ first-ever trip to Death Valley.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. LSU:
- Location: Tiger Stadium
- Date: Nov. 30
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Channel: ESPN
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 46 degrees near kickoff