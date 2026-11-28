Oklahoma is once again playing its best football at the end of the season.

Last year, the Sooners won every contest in November to march back to the College Football Playoff.

It's incredibly unlikely No. 17 OU will wind up in the playoff this year, but the Sooners can still close the regular season on a four-game winning streak if they take down No. 23 Missouri.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Big Decisions Soon

As the Oklahoma offense has improved over the last three weeks, the calls for interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten to get the full-time job coordinating Brent Venables' offense have gotten louder.

And though the OU coach did not want to comment on Witten or the timeline for appointing a full-time OC, Venables said at his weekly press conference that all will be revealed soon.

One outing likely won't tilt things either way, but it wouldn't hurt Witten's cause if his unit could take another step forward and put together a complete performance against the Tigers.

Mental Toughness Fuels Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has had to battle through his fair share of adversity since arriving in Norman.

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Last year, he suffered a hand injury in the conference opener that derailed his entire season.

This year, the play of the offense, which included Mateer, led Ben Arbuckle to lose his gig as offensive coordinator.

Mateer came to Norman with Arbuckle and is incredibly close to his former coach, but the fifth-year player has been able to set that to the side and play some of his best football down the stretch.

Sategna's Swan Song?

Each departing Sooner will decide if they want to play in the bowl game in the following weeks.

Saturday could represent the final time receiver Isaiah Sategna dons the Crimson and Cream.

He arrived last year from Arkansas and led the team with 67 catches for 965 yards and eight touchdowns.

This year, he's hauled in 56 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

He's contributed in other areas, too.

After opening the season with an 88-yard punt return touchdown against UTEP, Sategna returned a punt 75 yards for a score in the first half against Ole Miss, which helped the Sooners knock off the Rebels in a downpour.

If Saturday serves as his final game for the Sooners, he'll go down as one of Venables' biggest transfer portal hits.

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