Road Warriors

After losing at Michigan and Georgia in September, the Sooners were 0-2 in road games. Since then, they’ve had two of their most complete performances away from home — a 23-15 win at Mississippi State and a 23-7 win at Florida. Both were nearly blowouts, but OU left plenty of meat on the bone each time. No. 23-ranked Missouri is a good team, but not elite. In Columbia this year, the Tigers are 5-1. That includes a 45-17 beatdown of Florida, a 27-8 blowout of Texas A&M, a 28-14 win last week over Kentucky and a 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas. If the No. 17 Sooners can put together another strong road performance, they’ll have a shot at finishing 4-0 in November for the second year in a row.

— John Hoover

Capitalize on Chaos

Oklahoma’s defense has been incredibly disruptive, but there have been a few moments this year when they could have fully turned the tide. The ball was on the ground twice on fumbles against Michigan, but the Sooners couldn’t fall on either one. OU dropped a pair of interceptions against Texas A&M that could have busted the game open much sooner. Missouri usually finds itself on the right side of the turnover battle, so if Brent Venables’ unit forces quarterback Austin Simmons into any mistakes, the defense must capitalize and fall on the fumble or haul in the interception to hand the ball back to the offense.

— Ryan Chapman

Limit Coverage Busts

For the most part, OU’s secondary has been excellent in recent weeks. The Sooners gave up one deep ball that went for a touchdown in last week’s win against Texas A&M. The week before that, OU held Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to only 127 passing yards. Oklahoma’s secondary must play similarly well against Mizzou’s dynamic passing attack. Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons has shined throughout his first year in Columbia, throwing for 2,693 yards, 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has two of the SEC’s best weapons at his disposal between Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode, who have racked up 1,736 yards and 15 touchdowns combined. Simmons and company have torched good defenses this year, and OU’s defensive backs must play sound football to keep the Tigers at bay.

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— Carson Field

Stick to the Script

Oklahoma's offense has turned things around in a way that would've been unfathomable just a few weeks ago. They certainly aren't as explosive as the Sooners' offenses under Lincoln Riley or even showing the same firepower as the Jeff Lebby-Dillon Gabriel offenses did, but they've shown they can be a group that does what it needs to do to win games. They've done that by establishing the run and sticking with it, getting much better play on the offensive line, and controlling the clock. That's exactly what they need to do against Missouri. If Oklahoma can do those three things, and John Mateer is able to limit mistakes like he's done for much of the last three weeks, the Sooners have an excellent chance at winning their fourth consecutive game.

— Ryan Aber

Sack the Quarterback

OU is tied for sixth in the SEC with 31 sacks (Tennessee leads with 47). Despite the respectable season outing, Oklahoma has been far too inconsistent in sacking the quarterback considering their talent and schemes. Against Missouri, OU will want to stop the run and force Austin Simmons to play from the pocket. If Oklahoma gets the Tigers' offense to throw, they will need to get home and bring Simmons down multiple times. Getting Missouri behind the chains is a death sentence for their offense.

— Brady Trantham

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