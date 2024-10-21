How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 18 Ole Miss

All Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold returned to action on Saturday against South Carolina. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s trip to Ole Miss got more interesting on Sunday. 

In the wake of the Sooners’ catastrophic 35-9 loss to South Carolina, Brent Venables made a change at offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell, who lasted just seven games into his first season as OU’s co-offensive coordinator is out. 

That means when Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 SEC) takes on No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2) at 11 a.m. on ESPN, Joe Jon Finley will make his debut calling plays for the Sooners. 

Venables also announced the elevation of offensive analyst Kevin Johns has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to fill the empty spot on staff created by Littrell’s departure. 

Before arriving in Norman, Johns was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke in 2022 and 2023 where he helped develop Riley Leonard, who is now the starting quarterback at Notre Dame. 

While a more extensive search for Oklahoma’s next offensive coordinator will take place heading into the off-season, there are plenty of issues Finley, Johns and the rest of the offensive staff will have to sort through to try and help the Sooners get bowl eligible. 

There’s a decision to be made again at quarterback after true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. turned the ball over on each of the first three drives against South Carolina. 

Those mistakes prompted another quarterback change in Norman, as former 5-star Jackson Arnold made his return. 

He finished 18-for-36 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown, but Arnold was sacked eight times behind an offensive line that was completely overmatched by the Gamecock pass rush. 

Regardless of who takes snaps, they’ll be under pressure again in Oxford. 

The Rebels are tied for seventh in the country in sacks per game, getting to opposing quarterbacks 3.4 times per week. OU’s offensive line is now ranked 132nd out of 133 teams in sacks allowed.

Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey is tied for 17th in the country with 5.0 quarterback sacks, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins has 4.5 sacks on the year. 

The task won’t be any easier for Oklahoma’s defense, either. 

Lane Kiffin’s offense is putting up huge numbers as expected. 

Quarterback Jaxon Dart is in his third year in the system, and the Rebel offense is second in the country in total offense, averting 560.7 yards per game. 

The Rebels are eighth in scoring offense, averaging 41.4 points per game, though they are only averaging 24.3 points per game in their first three SEC contests of the year. 

Wide receiver Tre Harris will be the next big test for OU’s secondary, as he’s already caught 59 passes for 987 yards and six scores this year from Dart. 

Oklahoma enters the week as heavy underdogs, a spot the Sooners are about to become very familiar with.

Every single conference opponent left on OU’s schedule is ranked in the AP Top 25, with the only obvious win left on the Sooners’ schedule coming when Maine rolls into Norman. 

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss:

  • Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS
  • Date: Oct. 26
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Channel: ESPN
  • TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
  • Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
  • Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees
