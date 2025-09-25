How Will Oklahoma Use Running Backs with John Mateer Absent?
NORMAN — Without question, Oklahoma’s offense will look much different over the next few weeks.
OU coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday that quarterback John Mateer is out indefinitely with a hand injury. Mateer had surgery on his hand on Wednesday, and Michael Hawkins Jr. will take the starting quarterback responsibilities until he returns.
Mateer had thrown for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns in his first four games as a Sooner, completing 67.4 percent of his passes.
Hawkins played in only one of OU’s first four wins, appearing late in the Sooners’ 42-3 victory against Temple. The dual-threat quarterback finished that contest with 25 rushing yards and completed one pass for five yards on three attempts.
It goes without saying that Mateer’s absence will leave a hole in the passing game. Because of that, OU will be forced to utilize its run game — an area that has been inconsistent so far in 2025.
The Sooners are averaging only 125.3 rushing yards per game, which puts them 12th in the SEC in that category. Their slowest rushing game of the season came last week against Auburn, when OU rushed for only 32 yards as a team.
Even though rushing success has come and gone for the Sooners in their first four games, wide receiver Deion Burks has faith that they will improve in that area.
“The running game is going to get going,” Burks said. “We'll see what the boys do. They're great at practice. They're deep, actually. I’m not worried about the running game.”
Mateer is OU’s leading rusher with 190 yards. Even though his loss will be major in the run game, Hawkins can also use his legs.
Hawkins — who appeared in seven games and started four in 2024 — finished his true freshman campaign with 209 rushing yards. He broke out with 69 yards and a 48-yard touchdown run in the Sooners’ win over Auburn last year.
Venables is confident that Hawkins will be a playmaker with Mateer out, thanks to the quarterback’s ability to hurt opponents with his legs and his arm.
“He’s got a lot of really dynamic abilities,” Venables said. “A tremendous athlete that also has great arm talent.”
Behind Mateer in rushing numbers for 2025 is true freshman running back Tory Blaylock at 179 yards.
Blaylock hit the 100-yard mark — on the dot — for the first time in the Temple game and scored two touchdowns in OU’s 39-point win. The freshman struggled against Michigan and Auburn, averaging 2.7 and 1.1 yards per carry in those games, respectively. But overall, Blaylock has been the Sooners’ most consistent running back, averaging 4.3 yards per rush on the year.
The production from OU’s other running backs has been minimal.
Jovantae Barnes has run for only 45 yards on 19 carries, and just behind him is sophomore Xavier Robinson at 43 yards. Cal transfer Jaydn Ott has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury during his first season in Norman, and as a result, his snap count and rushing numbers have been limited. Taylor Tatum, a sophomore, is also on the roster, but he has yet to appear in a game this season.
While the deep-ball ability might diminish with Hawkins behind center, the Sooners can utilize their short-passing game.
Burks and transfer wideout Isaiah Sategna have regularly been used on screen passes and touch passes.
It will take creativity for Oklahoma to operate its offense at peak efficiency with Mateer absent. And a major component to that will be finding a rhythm on rushing and short-pass plays.
“You have to be timely in your execution and physical at the right moments, too,” Venables said after the Auburn game. “For me, it’s just battling and believing and finding a way, figuring it out. You can’t put a value on that."