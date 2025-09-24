Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle is About to Take on His Biggest Challenge Yet
Ben Arbuckle’s tenure at Oklahoma to date has been short but impressive.
In December, Brent Venables hired his new offensive coordinator in hopes of handing the keys to the Sooners’ offense to one of the sport’s rising stars.
Four weeks into the 2025 season, Venables’ evaluation appears to be spot-on.
Arbuckle convinced quarterback John Mateer to continue developing under him for a third consecutive year.
After an offseason of schematic installation and rebuilding confidence in OU’s offensive pieces, the Sooners roll into their first bye week a perfect 4-0 with wins over Michigan and Auburn.
Mateer Hype Train Derailed
Mateer became an early betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy — but Tuesday’s announcement halted the hype train.
The OU quarterback will miss some time after sustaining an injury to his right hand in the first quarter against Auburn.
He’ll miss Oklahoma’s contest with Kent State on Oct. 6, and his status for the Red River Shootout is in serious jeopardy.
So far in Norman, Arbuckle has successfully matched wits with football lifer and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and he’s found a way to build an offensive game plan around a pair of hobbled offensive linemen to notch an SEC win over long-establshed Auburn DC D.J. Durkin.
All Aboard the Hawkins Express
Now he’ll have to get sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. ready to answer the call in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11.
Arbuckle has a great foundation to build upon.
Hawkins signed with Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit in the eyes of On3 and Rivals and a 3-star prospect in 247Sports’ ratings.
He made four starts last year — including the contest against Texas — and Hawkins started the Sooners’ first-ever SEC win on the road at Auburn.
Hawkins completed 76-of-120 passes for 783 yards and three scores in 2024 while also throwing two interceptions. He also rushed the ball 69 times for 204 yards and a 48-yard score against Auburn, but he fumbled three times, losing two, across his seven appearances.
Arbuckle raved about Hawkins in the lead-up to last year’s Armed Forces Bowl, and he had all offseason to re-instill the level of confidence in Hawkins that served him so well throughout his productive high school career.
Next Stop, Dallas
Now, the offensive guru has 2 1/2 weeks to prepare him to take on one of the nation’s most ferocious defenses, and all Arbuckle has is a glorified scrimmage against Kent State to work out any game day-related kinks.
The Red River Shootout is the biggest game on Oklahoma’s schedule every year.
There will be even more pressure this year with the No. 7-ranked Sooners likely rolling into Fair Park at 5-0 to take on the No. 10-ranked Longhorns.
Before the Mateer injury news, a win against Texas would not only wipe away a year of trash talk from Longhorns fans, but it would have prompted OU fans to truly dream about an incredible turnaround season that could land Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.
A loss to Texas is far from a CFP eliminator, but it would stifle some of the momentum built throughout the first month of the season.
Thankfully for OU, time is on Arbuckle’s side.
He had the entire offseason to study Michigan and produce a plan to attack the Wolverines.
Given Kent State’s status as one of the worst teams in the FBS, Arbuckle has 2 1/2 weeks to explore any perceived weaknesses on the Longhorns’ defense.
Hawkins has yet to start a game in college with a healthy arsenal of weapons and a competent offensive line.
If Arbuckle can tweak the offense to bring the best out of Hawkins, and in turn show off a year’s worth of development, he’ll catapult himself to the top of the Broyles Award shortlist and straight into the middle of every conversation surrounding a head coaching vacancy.
The Sooners just hope Arbuckle can help deliver a win at the State Fair of Texas before eventually riding the coaching carousel.